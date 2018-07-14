2019 Dodge Durango: Adulting Just Got Cool

It’s a predicament. You love horsepower but the stork has visited your residence on a few occasions. Maybe that old sports or performance car got traded in somewhere along the way for a minivan or run-of-the-mill SUV? Whatever the case, you have a family you need to haul around town now.

Responsibilities. Priorities.

Adulting.

The 2019 Dodge Durango is uniquely suited for family, adult-going types who still want a little extra performance and style. Across the range, the Durango offers several different powertrain options, including all-wheel drive, plus a number of connectivity and infotainment features.

Here is a look at the Durango lineup for 2019.

Durango SRT

Over breakfast, the kids are uttering new catchphrases they discovered on the latest social media app. They are Draking about having to go to school and are acting quite Salty, but little do they know the drive there is about to be Lit. Why? Because Hemi.

The Durango SRT with its 392 (cubic-inch) V8 creates 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque, good enough to launch this beast to 60 in 4.4 seconds. The SRT Durango also runs a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association. That’s what we call Real Talk, and if that isn’t enough to make the kids these day exclaim “Zayum,” then the donuts you do in the school parking lot (don’t actually do that) should suffice.

The Durango SRT’s Brembo braking system comes complete with two-piece, vented rotors and six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers. The all-wheel drive is paired to an Active Damping System while the custom exhaust lets the world know you are just around the corner.

Leather and carbon fiber treatments decorate the inside, plus heated and cooled seats. The available 825-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo is a nice touch, even if people don’t care for your taste in music.

Durango R/T

When you need more but not too much, the R/T is the ticket with its evergreen 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic. The R/T provides a healthy 360 horsepower, 390 lb-ft. of torque, and a tow rating of 7,400 lbs. The Hemi’s “Fuel Saver Technology” feature utilizes cylinder deactivation, alternating the engine between four and eight cylinders.

Sepia leather seats and the aforementioned Harman Kardon audio system are available.

Standard equipment is plentiful: performance steering and suspension systems, LED fog lamps, high-intensity discharge headlamps, navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Durango Citadel

The word Citadel may elicit images of castles, colleges, and financial markets but the Durango has its own interpretation of the 16th century word. With refinements straight out of the 21st century, the Durango Citadel is an infotainment stronghold with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

The aforementioned Harman Kardon audio system is also an option.

Behind the Citadel’s gate is either a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, or the optional 5.7-liter Hemi with 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque. The Pentastar can tow 6,200 lbs. while the Citadel with the Hemi can match the R/T’s tow rating of 7,400 lbs.

Durango GT

The GT holds the middle ground in the Durango lineup and is the perfect balance of “everything you need, nothing you don’t.” The nicely-equipped GT seats seven with leather-trimmed bucket seats and heated first and second-row seats as an option. For those grocery runs, the power liftgate option is worth its weight in gold.

Standard features on the GT include LED daytime running lamps and dual exhaust.

The Pentastar V6 and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic provide the GT with a 6,200 lbs. towing capacity. Both rear and all-wheel drive powertrains are available. An SRT-inspired hood with a center air inlet duct and two heat extractors is available – you know, for something a little extra.

Durango SXT

Simple but far from plain, the SXT gets the job done with its Pentastar V6 and five-passenger seating that can be configured 50 different ways. The SXT receives a seven-inch, full-color infotainment digital display, plus Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth compatibility.

The Voice Command system is also standard along with a push-button start.

Colors & Additional Options

The 2019 Dodge Durango is available in 11 colors: Octane Red, Redline Red, In-Violet, Granite, Billet, DB Black, White Knuckle, and Vice White. New colors (late availability) include Reactor Blue, Destroyer Gray, and F8 Green.

All Durango models now offer an integrated trailer brake when equipped with the Trailer Tow Package. Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection is available as a free-standing option.

Availability

Expect the 2019 Dodge Durango in the showroom this fall, although orders can be placed at dealers now.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.