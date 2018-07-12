Starting MSRP Announced For 2019 Chevy Silverado Chassis Cab Trucks

Chevrolet has announced the starting price of the 2019 Silverado chassis cab trucks, set for production later this year. The new chassis cab trucks will begin at $48,465, which includes a $1,495 destination charge. The trucks are designed for a number of uses and industries, including construction, plumbing, landscaping, and agriculture.

The trucks can also be custom equipped for government entities, local utilities, and first responders.

Engine & Transmission

The new Sliverados will come with a Duramax diesel (6.6-liter) with 350 horsepower and 700 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is paired to an Allison transmission with a Power Take Off (PTO) option.

“These new Silverado chassis cabs are a great addition to our lineup because we can now offer small businesses and large fleets a truck that can be upfitted to do many jobs,” said Ed Peper, U.S. Vice President, GM Fleet.

Performance & Capacity

The Chevrolet Silverado 6500HD, despite being similar in size to the 4500HD and 5500HD, comes with a GVWR rating of 22,900 lbs.

“Bucket truck builders, fleet managers, and many other customers told us they face a dilemma when their GVWR needs exceed 19,500 lbs.,” explained John Schwegman, Director of Commercial Product and Medium Duty, GM Fleet.

Schwegman says some opt for more expensive aluminum bodies to save weight but still stay within a Class 5 chassis. Others may spend additional money for a larger truck, giving them more GVWR than necessary.

“The Silverado 6500HD gives them capability and protects their bottom line,” he said. “It’s a great solution.”

Upfitting & Servicing

The truck’s frame is designed with one-piece straight rails with no rivets or brackets on top that would otherwise interfere with the mounting of custom-made bodies. Chevrolet says this design helps save time and money during the upfitting process.

Engineers also spent a great deal of time making sure the new chassis cab trucks were easier to service. For example, the new Silverados have a clamshell hood and a wheel cut of up to 50 degrees to give technicians better engine access.

Dual fuel tanks with a 65 gallon capacity, a factory-installed air suspension, and a full suite of connectivity features like built-in 4G LTE WiFi are available.

Pricing Chart

2019 Chevy Silverado Chassis Cab Base MSRP Work Truck Trim 4500HD 5500HD 6500HD Regular Cab 2WD $48,465 $51,100 $54,575 4WD $51,365 $54,000 $57,030 Crew Cab 2WD $52,080 $54,715 $58,190 4WD $55,580 $58,215 $61,245

2019 Chevy Silverado Chassis Cab Gallery

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.