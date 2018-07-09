Nissan Titan Surfcamp Flexes Beach Bod, Towel Snaps Competition

Nissan is showing off their six pack this summer and towel-snapping the competition with the new Titan Surfcamp. The super truck is ideal for beach goers and surfing enthusiasts: Nitto off-road tires? Check. Rooftop tent? Yep. Fishing rods? Bet your bottom dollar. Solar-powered shower? Better Believe It!

Inquires from everyone on the beach when pulling up? Indeed. Get ready to field a few questions.

Sun & Sand

The Surfcamp is the latest in Nissan’s Titan Adventure series, an array of lifestyle-themed project builds. It started with the Titan Project Basecamp for the camping lifestyle, then the skiing-themed Armada Snow Patrol, and the family adventure-themed Armada Mountain Patrol. The BBQ crowd even got their coals stoked with the Smokin’ Titan, a flagship truck for those carnivorous cookouts where bringing a salad won’t make you any friends.

“In the summer, beach parking lots are full of trucks hauling surfboards, fishing rods, boats, and campers as people crave the sun and sand,” explained Fred DePerez, Vice President, Nissan North America LCV Business Unit. “Inspired by the vintage beach trucks of the 1960s, Titan Surfcamp is a celebration of the beach truck tradition with all the modern technologies Titan customers want when they head out to surf, shore fish, and camp-out by the water.”

Essential Equipment

The Titan Surfcamp comes with a surfboard, stand-up paddleboard rack, and a Rhino-Rack Batwing awning for extra shade. Fishing rods can be stored along the roof rack while integrated rod holders in the bumper are there for when the lines are cast. While shooting the breeze, the Yeti 125-quart cooler keeps your beverages chill and once the sun sets, the party can continue with lighting from KC, Rigid, and Baja Designs.

A Road Shower rack-mounted solar shower and teak wood deck was incorporated for washing off the salt and sand. For the interior, a set of WeatherTech floor mats help trap and contain any excess sand from that well-earned day on the beach.

In Person

The Titan Surfcamp heads west to the Pacific Ocean for the Supergirl Surf Pro in Oceanside, California beginning on July 27th. A complete spec sheet on this beach warrior is below the gallery.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Nissan Titan Surfcamp Gallery

2018 Nissan Titan Surfcamp Build Sheet Exterior Vehicle Wrap IF Signs; inspired by Hot Wheels 1971 Datsun Bluebird Wagon nicknamed “JNC Surf Patrol” Wheels ICON Alloy Alpha Wheels Tires Nitto Ridge Grapplers 35/12.50/17 Front Bumper Fab Four Vengeance Series Lift Kit ICON Stage 5, 3-inch lift Auxiliary Lighting KC Hilites Pro 6 Lights

Rigid Industries E-Series LED Light Bar

Baja Designs XL9s Gear Storage Bed Rack Leitner Designs Cargo Rack Roof Rack Rhino-Rack Cab Roof Rack Storage Drawers Decked bed drawer system Recovery Jack Hi-Lift Shovel Rhino-Rack Interior Seat Covers Wetskinz neoprene Floor Mats WeatherTech Fishing Gear Fishing Rod Holders Custom surf rod mounts Surf Gear Paddle Board DragonFly Surf Boards Chris Birch custom surf boards Protection from the Elements Tent Freespirit Recreation Elite Series Automatic Awning Rhino-Rack Batwing Awning Convenience Coolers Yeti 125 Hard Cooler Shower Road Shower 4 Solar

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.