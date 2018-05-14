VW Golf GTI TCR Concept Might Be Coming Soon

Volkswagen has unveiled the Golf GTI TCR Concept, something the automaker says is an expression of design, power, and performance. This special edition VW is a road-going version of the race car with the same name, and although it’s a concept currently, that is expected to change.

“At the moment, the Golf GTI TCR Concept – an athlete derived from racing – is a study,” explained Jürgen Stackmann, Sales, Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, during the unveiling at the recent GTI Meeting at Wörthersee. “But at the end of the year, we want to make this GTI vision come true.”

Power & Performance

The Golf GTI TCR Concept features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces 286 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque (1,600 rpm). Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. The front bumper channels air into two additional radiators.

Top speed is 155 but can be increased to 164 by removing the electronic limiter.

There is an electric adaptive damping system with three modes – normal, comfort, and sport – to increase ride and handling capabilities. Although VW’s press materials didn’t give any specific details, the automaker says the braking system consists of “special” calipers and pads.

Styling & Design

The new Golf GTI rides on 18-inch “Belvedere” forged aluminum-alloy wheels with an option for 19-inch wheels. A new side skirt extension runs through the rear and joins up with the diffuser and exhaust pipes. The interior is themed with soft microfiber and fabric covers, complete with contrast stitching on the steering wheel and shifter.

When the doors are opened, the TCR logo is projected on the ground, which is pretty slick.

Pricing & Availability

The plan is for the Golf GTI TCR Concept to enter production this year. VW did not disclose any pricing information.

The Automoblog Staff contributed to this report and can be reached anytime.

VW Golf GTI TCR Concept Gallery

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.