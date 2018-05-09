Audi Vehicles Can “Talk” With Traffic Lights In Phoenix & Kansas City

Traffic Light Information is now available in two more cities – Phoenix and areas of Kansas City, Kansas, Audi of America has announced. As of March, more than 600 intersections in the District of Columbia support Audi’s “time-to-green” feature of Traffic Light Information. The system falls under the category of “vehicle-to-infrastructure” technology, sometimes abbreviated as V2I. Traffic Light Information, an Audi connect PRIME feature available on certain late models, enables the vehicle to communicate with the infrastructure in metropolitan areas.

Expanding Network

In 2016, Audi, in collaboration with Traffic Technology Services launched Traffic Light Information in Las Vegas, later expanding it to the Dallas and Houston metros, along with Palo Alto and Arcadia, California, Portland, and Denver. With the addition of Washington D.C. earlier this year and now Phoenix and Kansas City, over 2,250 intersections across the United States support Traffic Light Information.

“Audi continues to be an industry leader in connectivity and mobility solutions,” said Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America. “Not only do V2I technologies like Traffic Light Information help to reduce driver stress, they are also essential infrastructure developments as we continue toward an automated future.”

How It Works

Vehicles equipped with the technology will receive real-time signals from connected traffic lights via the on-board 4G LTE data connection. When the light is red, the time remaining until the signal changes to green is displayed in the instrument cluster or heads-up display. The automaker says future iterations of this and other V2I technologies will be used to further enhance mobility and reduce congestion.

Audi’s Connect PRIME services are optional and may require an additional subscription with separate terms and conditions.

The Automoblog Staff contributed to this report and can be reached anytime.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.