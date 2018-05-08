Subaru Ascent Production Begins In Indiana

The Subaru Ascent, the company’s new three-row SUV, is one step closer to the showroom as production is now underway. Subaru’s Lafayette, Indiana plant has the honors where the SUV’s production will provide approximately 200 new jobs and $140 million in equipment and expansion investments. The plant already produces the Outback, Legacy, and Impreza.

Charitable Giving

To mark the occasion, members of the famous Subaru canine family, The Barkleys, visited the facility. Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. also presented $8,000 in grants to four local nonprofit organizations focused on animal welfare: Almost Home Humane Society, Loving Heart Animal Shelter, Natalie’s Second Chance No-Kill Dog Shelter, and North Central Indiana Spay & Neuter.

Subaru has worked with the Center for Pet Safety in the past.

Continued Growth

Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. has grown considerably in the last five years, adding more than 2,000 team members. With the Ascent, the facility is expected produce about 400,000 vehicles annually, having already assembled over five million since opening in 1989.

“The Subaru Ascent is a great addition to our production line-up,” said Tom Easterday, Senior Executive Vice President of Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. “Production of this outstanding new family vehicle allowed us to create hundreds of new jobs at SIA, and also at our suppliers in Indiana and across the country.”

Specifications & Availability

The Ascent is the largest Subaru ever built, riding on a 113.8-inch wheelbase with 8.7 inches of ground clearance and seating for eight. Family-oriented features include rear doors that open 75 degrees, making access to the third-row seats easier. The vehicle is powered by a 2.4-liter Boxer engine that creates 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. All-wheel drive is standard.

The 2019 Subaru Ascent arrives this summer and will be offered in four trim levels: Base, Premium, Limited, and Touring.

The Automoblog Staff contributed to this report and can be reached anytime.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.