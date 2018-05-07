2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Touring Review

Honda hasn’t given up on the sedan market like other American automakers, as the popular Accord four-door has been completely redesigned for 2018. Is it enough to keep up with the hot SUV and crossover segments? We wanted to find out.

What’s New For 2018

The 2018 Honda Accord is all-new, more upscale, and more refined. Built around a new chassis that utilizes more high-strength steel, it’s wider and lower than before, and it looks more stylish. Inside, it’s roomier and quieter.

This past weekend we drove the top-of-the-line, 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Touring.

Features & Options

The 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Touring ($35,800) is bathed in soft leathers, wood dash accents, interior noise cancellation, LED headlamps, and advanced safety features. There is a slick 8.0-inch touchscreen, leather accents, power-adjustable front seats, 10-speaker premium stereo, and navigation.

Other standard equipment includes Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port for charging and streaming audio. The Touring also gets heated seats, satellite radio, upgraded cloth upholstery, moonroof, blind-spot monitors, another USB port, and a chrome grille.

The Touring offers heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heads-up display, wireless cellphone charging, one-touch Bluetooth connectivity, and paddle shifters.

The top Touring trim also equips the Accord with 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, chrome exterior trim, illuminated door handles, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Total MSRP including destination: $36,690.

Interior Highlights

The top Touring trim gets soft-touch plastic, leather upholstery, faux-leather door inserts, and convincing wood trim on the dash. The eight-inch touchscreen sits smartly atop the dash with a sharp display and layout. We thought the infotainment system was a bit confusing at first, but did get used to it eventually. We also thought the memory-adjust driver’s seat was a bit annoying, having to adjust it each time we got in the car. The driver’s seat is lower with the redesign, however, for more headroom. The seats, in general, are taller and have more bolstering.

We found the new Accord ideally suited for four people. Five works only for short distances. The rear seats are deep, nearly one inch lower than before, and the doors open wider for easy access. The increased wheelbase allows more legroom in the rear, more than 40 inches, enough for six-footers.

We noticed how quiet the sedan is with active noise cancellation to redirect road noise and the on-board wheel resonators (a piece of material wrapped around the center of the wheel to swallow tire noise.) The trunk is massive with 16.7 cubic feet of cargo space, and with a wider opening than before.

Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

The new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivers adequate performance, but it’s the handling and ride that make the new Accord stand out. The Touring gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder making 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque. The Honda-made 10-speed automatic is standard.

EPA fuel mileage estimates come in at 22/32 city/highway and 26 combined mpg.

Driving Dynamics

The ride in the new Honda Accord feels more feels upscale, almost like a luxury car compared with the outgoing model. We took it on curvy mountain roads and it’s much more enjoyable to drive. The new 2.0-liter turbo four is quick, smooth, and connected to the 10-speed automatic making it sportier than other sedans.

The steering wheel paddle shifters add to the fun-to-drive experience, but the gear selector on the console is a bit different. It offers a series of buttons that takes some getting used to because they are unconventional, but did become easier to use with familiarization. You need to always look down to see which shift configuration you are in.

The Accord’s adaptive dampers make the newly-redesigned sedan feel composed and confident on mountain roads, while being relaxed on the open highway. The standard Honda Sensing safety suite kept us more observant to the busy traffic with lots of warnings and lights.

Conclusion

Overall, the redesigned 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Touring moves the needle forward in the sedan segment. There’s more strengths than drawbacks making it an easy recommendation for consumers looking for a spacious, comfortable, and upscale four-door that’s not an SUV or crossover. The new Accord delivers exceptional handling, a smooth ride, a comfortable cabin, improved styling, and it’s loaded with safety features and delivers good fuel economy.

Denis Flierl has invested over 25 years in the automotive industry in a variety of roles. Follow his work on Twitter: @CarReviewGuy

2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Touring Gallery

Photos: Honda North America.