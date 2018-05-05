Top 10 Collector Cars of the Future

It’s a known fact that new vehicles will start losing value as soon as you drive off the lot. This is the reason why some prefer to lease rather than buy, especially luxury vehicles that are prone to lose half their value in less than three years.

Prime examples are the Cadillac CTS, Volkswagen CC, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The aforementioned vehicles are expected to lose approximately 58 to 64 percent of their value in a 36-month period. While this is good news for used car buyers, it’s a different story for potential new car owners.

Thankfully, the 2018 Hagerty Hot List of Future Collector Cars is here to save the day. Hagerty is one of the largest membership, insurance, and media organizations dedicated to collectible vehicles and car owners globally. Their list is home to 10 new vehicles that are projected to be highly collectible 30 years from now, and each have an MSRP less than $100,000.

These vehicles are expected to retain their value in the distant future. Depreciation be damned!

1. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE ($69,995)

This beastly muscle car is equipped with a supercharged V8 good for 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque. This Camaro is also equipped with the 1LE Track Package which includes aluminum-bodied spool-valve dampers and inverted struts for superior handling. You also get creature comforts such as heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a heads-up display.

The best thing about the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the price. It is a perfectly-tuned track car that can outperform exotic supercars for half the price. While this muscle car is clearly not designed for mundane city driving, Chevrolet left no stone unturned to come up with a brilliant track machine.

And to think it started out on a Cadillac platform.

2. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ($85,000)

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the world’s fastest production car. It comes equipped with a burly 840 horsepower supercharged Hemi V8 that sounds like an angry rhinoceros on steroids. It also comes with Bilstein adaptive dampers that transfer weight rearward as you attack the drag strip.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can scoot from zero to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, and devour the quarter mile in under 10 seconds at an average speed of 140 mph. This future collectible achieves a miserly 10/18 city/highway mpg with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

At this point, who cares about fuel economy? We want one. Badly.

3. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk ($86,000)

What? An SUV on the Hagerty Hot List? Absolutely! The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a family vehicle that can outrun sports cars and tuned vehicles on the dragstrip. This SUV is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 that churns out a breathtaking 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive.

The yellow brake calipers are a sight for sore eyes, but the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is more than just performance. It offers a plush and comfortable cabin with enough seats for a medium-sized family of track junkies. It can also tow 7,200 lbs. and comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and numerous other connectivity features.

4. Jeep Wrangler ($26,995)

No vehicle in the same price range can match the off-road prowess of the Jeep Wrangler. The top-of-the-line Rubicon comes with improved ground clearance and locking front and rear differentials that allow you to traverse any type of terrain. It also comes with the UConnect infotainment system with either a seven-inch or 8.4-inch touchscreen display.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler features a 3.6-liter V6 mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. While refinement and wind noise are still issues, the Jeep Wrangler is destined to remain an iconic name in the years to come.

5. Audi RS 3 ($54,900)

The Audi RS 3 is finally here in North America. While critics are quick to point out the astronomical price tag for such a small car, they failed to consider the awesome five-cylinder turbocharged motor and Quattro all-wheel drivetrain. The 2.5-liter turbo engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that enables the RS 3 to hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, quicker than the Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG and BMW M2.

Think of the Audi RS 3 as a pocket rocket with a luxury price tag. It may not be the most affordable performance vehicle you can buy, but it is one of the rare few that offers an opulent and comfortable cabin for everyday usability and drivability.

6. Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster GTS ($79,800)

The 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS feature Porsche’s Torque Vectoring and Active Suspension Management systems, the Sport Chrono package, sport-style exhaust, and 20-inch alloy wheels. But the crème of the crop is the bigger turbocharger that enables both vehicles to achieve higher boost pressures and 15 more horsepower than the Cayman S or Boxster S.

The GTS models of the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster are equipped with a 2.5-liter flat-four that produces 365 horsepower. The styling on both cars is still up for debate, but with a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7 minutes and 40 seconds for the Cayman GTS (which is 2 seconds faster than the Cayman S), the styling should be the least of your concerns.

7. Lexus LC 500 ($92,500)

The Lexus LC 500 is highly regarded as the most exciting Lexus next to the magnificent, but outrageously expensive, LFA. While this car is not as performance-oriented as the LFA, it comes equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that is good for 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft. of torque at 4,800 rpm. It also comes with a throaty and aggressive exhaust system that gave us goosebumps at idle. Once you step on the throttle, all chaos breaks loose. This is one of the finest, most desirable, and most luxurious grand touring cars you can buy this year.

What we really like about the Lexus LC 500 is the comfortable ride and leather-covered cabin. We had some issues with the trademarked spindle grille design (which looks like the face of an expensive electric razor) but looks are entirely subjective. If you want a fast, luxurious, and aggressive-sounding cruiser, you can’t go wrong with the Lexus LC 500.

8. Subaru WRX STI Type RA ($48,995)

Purists might scoff at the newfound refinement of the current Subaru WRX STI. However, the Type RA begs to differ. This car is limited to only 500 individually numbered vehicles which makes it an instant classic in our book. It also helps that it’s tuned in the spirit of the Subaru 2017 Nürburgring record attempt, which was the fastest lap ever achieved by a production four-door sedan at the time.

The Subaru WRX STI Type RA benefits from intensive weight reduction to deliver unparalleled performance. This includes a carbon fiber roof panel to further reduce weight while lowering the center of gravity. The car also benefits from a new cold air intake, high-flow performance exhaust, retuned ECU, and stronger pistons to deliver 310 horsepower. Of course, no limited-production STI is complete without the ridiculous-looking adjustable STI carbon fiber trunk spoiler.

9. Kia Stinger GT ($38,350)

The Kia Stinger GT is South Korea’s interpretation of a muscle car. It is also engineered to run with more expensive European exotics while providing a comfortable and refined driving environment. The base model receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four but the GT comes with a more powerful 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 that churns out 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque.

Truth be told, we would consider buying or leasing the Kia Stinger GT even if it weren’t included on the Hagerty Hot List. This car offers lots of creature comforts for both the driver and passengers. It also helps that it looks the part as well. Kia has a real winner here.

10. Honda Civic Type R ($34,100)

Ah yes, the Honda Civic Type R. This is the first Civic Type R sold in the United States. It all starts with a turbocharged and direct-injected 2.0-liter inline-four that cranks out 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. There’s none of the instant gratification and raucousness of the old-school B18 VTEC motor from the Integra Type R, but the tractable nature and smooth power delivery is enough to revive the driving enjoyment of tuned 90’s era Civics.

While the Civic Type R is not entirely all-new, the juvenile styling was expected given the capabilities of the car. We also found the exhaust note to be less than satisfying as the engine approaches higher revs. Still, this is a future classic worth considering.

Do you have a favorite on this list? Let us know on Twitter.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.