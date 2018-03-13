Pre-Ordering Open For Polestar 1

The Polestar 1, the first car from the new electric performance brand Polestar, is now available for pre-ordering in 18 countries. The news follows Polestar making its first public appearance at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, and so far the response has been positive.

“With over 7,000 people interested in owning a Polestar 1 since its reveal, we are extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product,” explained Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer, Polestar. “We will now take the next steps towards delivering this beautiful car to our first customers.”

Pre-ordering involves a fully-refundable deposit, which serves as a placeholder for the car. During the selection process, a configuration tool allows prospective buyers to visualize their Polestar 1 before placing an order. The 18 countries where ordering is open include the United States, China, Sweden, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and Canada.

In October, Geely Holdings, parent of Volvo Cars, announced a $756 million dollar investment to bolster the early phases of Polestar’s product lineup and industrial footprint. Much of the Polestar 1 (about half) is based on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture; the rest is entirely new technology developed by Polestar engineers working within Volvo’s R&D department.

Source: Polestar.