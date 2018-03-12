2019 Acura RDX & RDX A-Spec To Debut In New York

Acura will hold the world debut of the new RDX and RDX A-Spec, in production-ready form, at the upcoming New York International Auto Show. Earlier this year, the RDX Prototype was showcased at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The forthcoming RDX is the first in what Acura bills as a new generation of products. Said products will demonstrate the brand’s new design language, Precision Cockpit cabin, and True Touchpad Interface.

Power & Performance

The third-generation Acura RDX marks the return of Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) to the RDX lineup. Acura says this system is paired to a “powerful and new” 2.0 VTEC Turbo engine and the segment’s first 10-speed transmission. Acura also says the new RDX includes an NSX-inspired Integrated Dynamics System, making it the quickest and best-handling RDX ever.

Design & Development

The 2019 Acura RDX was designed and developed in America for the first time, styled by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, California and developed by engineers in Raymond, Ohio. The new RDX will be produced at the company’s East Liberty, Ohio plant, while its new VTEC Turbo engine will be manufactured in Anna, Ohio.

The reveal is set for March 28th at 12:15 p.m. (Eastern) and will be broadcast live on Acura’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

Photo & Source: Honda North America.