Hey Elon: Say Hello To The Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

When it comes to EVs, Teslas are the top-of-the-line, right? They’re the benchmark, or so goes the conventional wisdom. And that also goes a long way to explain that smile often seen on Elon Musk’s face. Well, the new Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo is here to dim that smile a little, if not wipe it off completely.

For a while now, Porsche has been talking trash at Tesla, implying, if not outright stating that Tesla doesn’t understand performance and how to combine it with efficiency. They seem to suggest Teslas are little more than toys and not real cars. ‘Just wait until you see a Porsche EV. You’ll see how off you really are.’

And now, at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, here it is: the new Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo.

X Marks The Spot

Porsche calls it an electrically-powered “Cross-Utility Vehicle” and it effectively squares off against the Tesla Model X, and by extension, any other crossover out there. The Mission E Cross Turismo is designed for active lifestyle individuals with an all-wheel drive system that easily handles varied weather conditions. The interior offers plenty of cargo space and an exterior mounting system for larger stuff like surfboards or bicycles. The four-seater features a new display and control concept with touchscreens and eye tracking.

It uses an 800-volt fast-charging system and can also be charged via induction or a charging dock, and integrates with a Porsche home energy management system.

Exterior Design

Yes, Porsche calls it a Cross-Utility Vehicle, but it looks sort of like a big station wagon with a slight lift kit. It has the Matrix Design LED headlights found on other Porsches, and even the four-point daytime running lights seen on their race cars. The off-road design elements are seen in the rugged wheel arches and door sills, the front spoiler and rear fascia, and the improved ground clearance. The side skirts go for an off-road look and the 20-inch wheels with big 275/40 R20 tires also help.

There’s a flow-through roof spoiler with a full-length light strip and the large panoramic glass roof extends from the windshield to the tailgate.

Interior Treatments

The interior features a fresh take on the classic Porsche design elements. The instrument panel emphasizes the width of the Mission E Cross. The dashboard has a clear horizontal arrangement with a wide display for both the driver and front passenger. The instrument cluster is curved and angled toward the driver, and is free-standing with three circular display fields shown on TFT screens.

Other interior design elements include visible lightweight structures in the dashboard and seats reminiscent of racing buckets with illuminated Porsche lettering. Anodized trim pieces in Nordic Blue around the air vents and the window switches provide a nice contrast to the black Aniline and Light Grey two-tone interior.

Power & Performance

Now, about that powertrain. There are two synchronous electric motors with a total system output of over 600 horsepower (440 kW). That’s good enough to accelerate the Mission E Cross Turismo to 62 mph in less than 3.5 seconds and to 124 mph in under 12 seconds. The all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring is demand-controlled and automatically distributes torque to the individual wheels.

“This performance is in addition to a continuous power level that allows for multiple launches in succession without losing performance, which is unprecedented among electric vehicles,” reads a statement from Porsche. Although they might as well have added, “Try doing that with your one-shot ‘ludicrous mode’ Elon!” Ouch.

Availability & In Person

Curiously, Porsche does not mention the weight, or the battery design and placement. I’d like to know more about that. Below is a handy chart with the specs we do know. For the time being, it’s on display at the Geneva International Motor Show until the 18th. The production-version Mission E Cross Turismo will make its world premiere next year.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Technical Information Propulsion Two permanently excited synchronous motors Electric Motor Output 600 hp / 440 kW Drive Type Demand-Controlled All-Wheel Drive Acceleration (0-100 kmh) 3.5 seconds Acceleration (0-200 kmh) < 12 seconds Length 194.8 inches Width 78.3 inches Vehicle Height 55.9 inches Wheel size 20 inch Tire size 274/40 R20

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Gallery

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.