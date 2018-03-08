Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: The Best Car In The World (Theoretically)

Theoretically, racing improves the breed. Theoretically, win on Sunday, sell on Monday. Theoretically, Grand Prix is the pinnacle of all motorsports. Theoretically, aerodynamics is of paramount importance for all out performance. Theoretically, Adrian Newey is better at aerodynamics than Kelly Johnson.

If you make a Venn diagram of those above theories, theoretically they all overlap over the same point. This: The Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Theoretically, this is the best car in the world.

Theoretically.

Theoretically.

Jack Brabham, the great Australian triple-world champion has a personal motto (of sorts): “When the green flag drops, the bullshit stops.” In fact, that was the title of his autobiography (which is a pretty fun read, by the by). It is also one other thing: True.

Yeah, I know. “Truth” can be hard to know, especially in today’s world, what with all the hired manure slung out there. But in this case, we do know that Brabham’s axiom is, in fact, true. No matter what you say about your car, it only matters what it does on the road and on the track.

And what the facts, that is, the current tech specs, say about the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, is that when it hits the track, nothing will be able to catch it. Nothing. Nothing that Porsche can put up against it. Nothing that Corvette can put up against it. Nothing that Mercedes can put up against it. Nothing that Ferrari can put up against it. Nothing.

That’s what they say . . .

I say bring it out. Back it off the hauler and run it at, oh, Le Mans is coming up, how about there? Bring it out for a little drive in the French countryside about three months from now on June 16th.

It’s a date, right?

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

For what it’s worth, here are the specs:

Engine: 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 Hybrid.

Power Output: “in excess of 1100bhp.”

Downforce: “more than 1000kg.”

Weight: 1000kg.

Top Speed: 225mph.

Lateral Acceleration: “in excess of 3G” [yes, you read that right].

Production Run: 25.

Sales Status: All cars are sold.

Deliveries: Start in 2020.

In Person: Stand #2229, Hall 2 of the Palexpo Exhibition Centre, 88th Geneva International Motor Show.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Gallery

Photos & Source: Aston Martin The Americas.