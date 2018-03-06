2019 Honda Ridgeline Arrives With Class-Leading Figures

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline arrives at dealerships nationwide this week. The Ridgeline, with its unit-body construction and all-wheel drive capability, provides buyers with a unique alternative in the truck market. The 2019 Ridgeline has two segment-topping figures, and an array of safety, performance, and connectivity technology. For 2019, RT, Sport, and RTL models have a second USB port, while RTL and RTL-T models add a power sliding rear window and moonroof.

Power & Performance

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline is powered by a 3.5-liter, direct-injected i-VTEC V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management. When paired to its wide-ratio six-speed automatic transmission, the engine creates 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. All-wheel drive Ridgeline trucks utilize Honda’s latest and most advanced version of Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) to increase traction and handling in all conditions. Further, the Intelligent Traction Management System enables up to four different operating modes: Normal, Snow, Mud, and Sand for AWD models, and Normal and Snow for 2WD vehicles.

Class-Leading Figures

EPA ratings come in at 19/26 city/highway and 22 combined for 2WD Ridgelines; 18/25/21 for AWD models. The 2019 Ridgeline boasts a payload capacity of 1,584 lbs. when properly equipped and a max towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. Honda says the fuel economy and cargo capacity figures are class-leading.

Useful Tech

Those who enjoy picnics, sporting events, and similar outings will likely appreciate the 2019 Honda Ridgeline. The tailgate and bed are designed for easier access with a separate lockable and weather-sealed compartment to protect valuable cargo. An in-bed 115V AC power outlet and audio system are both available.

Inside, the eight-inch touchscreen display is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Comfort features include three-zone climate control, an eight-way power driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar, and ambient lighting.

Safety & Security

The 2019 Ridgeline offers collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and road departure mitigation among other safety features. Each of these are included in the Honda Sensing package. Honda also says the new Ridgeline is expected to receive top marks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Pricing

The chart below explains everything in detail. The 2019 Honda Ridgeline is manufactured in Lincoln, Alabama.

2019 Honda Ridgeline Pricing and EPA Data Model Transmission MSRP MSRP Including $975 Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating

City/Hwy/Combined 2WD RT 6AT $29,990 $30,965 19 / 26 / 22 Sport 6AT $33,390 $34,365 19 / 26 / 22 RTL 6AT $34,870 $35,845 19 / 26 / 22 RTL-T 6AT $37,000 $37,975 19 / 26 / 22 AWD Sport 6AT $35,290 $36,265 18 / 25 / 21 RTL 6AT $36,770 $37,745 18 / 25 / 21 RTL-T 6AT $38,900 $39,875 18 / 25 / 21 RTL-E 6AT $41,920 $42,895 18 / 25 / 21 Black Edition 6AT $43,420 $44,395 18 / 25 / 21

