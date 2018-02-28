Aston Martin Heads To Geneva With “One Or Two Surprises”

Aston Martin is gearing up for the 88th Geneva International Motor Show with an all-new stand and location. The automaker notes it will be their “biggest-ever presence at the opening event of the European automotive show calendar.” Aston Martin’s spacious new home is stand #2229, located in Hall 2 of the Palexpo Exhibition Centre. At the heart of the display, and making its global debut, is the new Vantage turbocharged V8 sports coupe.

Performance-Oriented Exhibit

Naturally, the Vantage road car is joined by Aston Martin Racing’s new Vantage GTE race car, currently in its final stages of development. It makes its world debut at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in May but will be in Geneva for the show.

Joining the road and race Vantage siblings is the V8-powered DB11 Coupe together with the recently launched DB11 Volante. It’s the first time both derivatives of the DB11 and the new Vantage have been shown collectively. Together they provide a vivid demonstration of Aston Martin’s “Second Century” product strategy.

“Geneva is a highlight of the industry calendar and a motor show with a rich history and great atmosphere,” commented Andy Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aston Martin. “It’s an indication of Aston Martin’s growth that we have adopted a new stand location for 2018: one that affords us the extra space we need to display our growing range.”

Motorsports & Surprises

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 show car will also be on display in Geneva. On March 6th, the first of the press days, the car will be accompanied by Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal, Christian Horner and Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey.

“I’m certain motorsport fans will be thrilled to see the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 car and Aston Martin Racing’s all-new Vantage GTE World Endurance Championship challenger,” Palmer added.

It’s entirely possible Aston Martin may have something up their sleeve once the Geneva International Motor Show begins on March 6th.

“It’s always a proud moment to see the fruits of the company’s efforts on show in one place, but this year’s Geneva show promises to be extra special,” Palmer said. “Who knows, we may even have one or two surprises in store.”

Photos & Source: Aston Martin The Americas.