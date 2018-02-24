Kia Launches Nationwide Stinger Drive Experience

Kia is launching the “Stinger Experience,” an interactive drive program that gives participants a personalized, hands-on experience with the car. Participants will run through several thrilling exercises, including a zero to 60 mile per hour sprint and an autocross-inspired driving course. Consumers in nine different cities can have a go with the new Kia Stinger, as they compare it to other top sport sedans on the market.

Head To Head

Accompanied by professional driving instructors, Stinger Experience participants will take on several dynamic challenges in the Stinger GT, as well as in the Audi A5, BMW 640i Gran Coupe, and Porsche Panamera. Exercises include the aforementioned zero to 60 sprint, a series of cornering tests, and a trip through a slalom course. While there are no direct sales opportunities, on-site specialists will refer those interested in purchasing a Stinger to one of Kia’s nearly 800 dealerships nationwide.

Power & Performance

The foundation for Kia’s Gran Turismo car is comprised of 55 percent advanced high-strength steel. The MacPherson front suspension features large diameter shock absorbers, high-strength wheel bearings, and an aluminum strut brace; the reinforced five-link rear suspension is mounted to a stiffened rear subframe.

On offer are two turbocharged engines: the base Stinger and the Premium feature a 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder Theta II plant, producing 255 horsepower (6,200 rpm) and 260 lb-ft. of torque. The second engine, the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 Lambda II, packs 365 horsepower (6,000 rpm) and 376 lb-ft. of torque, available from 1,350 to 4,500 rpm.

“With a faster top speed and zero to 60 time than a six-cylinder Porsche Panamera, the Stinger GT is like nothing anyone has ever seen from Kia before and must be driven to be fully appreciated and understood,” explained Saad Chehab, Vice President, Marketing Communications, Kia Motors America.

In Person

Additional details are available through Kia’s official website for the Stinger Experience. The tour schedule includes stops in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. During development, the Kia Stinger was subjected to rigorous performance testing on the Nürburgring in Germany, and cuts its teeth on the famed track.

“The Stinger Experience gives people an opportunity to see and feel for themselves just how far Kia has come,” Chehab added.

Photo & Source: Kia Motors America.