2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Heads To U.S. Dealers

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) says the first shipment of Eclipse Cross CUVs has arrived in the United States. The vehicle was unveiled in December and will begin making its way to U.S. dealers from Port Hueneme on the West Coast. The Eclipse Cross is Mitsubishi’s second all-new vehicle to hit the U.S. for 2018. The new Outlander PHEV arrived in dealerships at the end of last year and is currently on sale across the country.

Available Features

The new Eclipse Cross features a 1.5-liter direct-injected turbo engine, creating 152 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 184 lb-ft. of torque at 3,500 rpm. All-wheel drive is available for additional traction via Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system. Other features include an available panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, and lane departure warning. The Eclipse Cross also comes with Mitsubishi Connect, which includes a Telematics Control Unit, a 4G LTE cellular modem, and a GPS system.

“2018 represents an exciting next chapter for Mitsubishi Motors, and the all-new Eclipse Cross is a large part of that story,” said Don Swearingen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, MMNA. “The Eclipse Cross builds on the strong Mitsubishi heritage of automotive performance, technology, and fun-to-drive dynamics revived in a CUV.”

Pricing

The Eclipse Cross goes on sale early next month with a starting MSRP of $23,295. Trim levels include ES, LE, SE, and SEL. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States, and operates through a network of approximately 360 dealers.

“We’re excited to add the Eclipse Cross to our established CUV lineup and know it will continue to fuel the brand’s current sales momentum,” Swearingen added.

Photos & Source: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.