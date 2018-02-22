Lexus To Reveal New Crossover In Geneva

Lexus will unveil the new UX crossover at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact crossover will be the fifth member of the brand’s portfolio of luxury utility vehicles. Lexus will also showcase the LF-1 Limitless Concept, first revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan in January. The flagship concept, as Lexus describes it, will make its official European debut.

RX L Premiere

Lexus will also host the European premiere of the RX L, a new version of the RX crossover with three rows of seats to accommodate seven passengers. Lexus says the seating arrangements are flexible and the load-carrying ability is “excellent.” The RX L’s interior has increased due to the extension of the overall vehicle by 4.3 inches, although Lexus says they wanted to maintain a coupe-like profile.

In Person

Other Lexus highlights at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show include the Special Edition RC F coupe, created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lexus F. The Lexus Press Conference with the new Head of Lexus Europe, Pascal Ruch, will take place on March 6th at 10am at the Lexus stand in hall 4.

Photo & Source: Lexus.