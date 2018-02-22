Ford Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Ford Motor Company has announced what they deem as “key changes” to their senior management team in the interest of “improving the company’s operational fitness” while accelerating a “strategic shift to capitalize on emerging opportunities.” While that is certainly true for the sake of economics, the most recent shuffle does come on the heels of Raj Nair’s departure, Ford’s former head of North America.

Phoebe Wall Howard of the Detroit Free Press reports that Nair exited Ford after unspecified but “inappropriate behavior.”

Leadership Changes

Kumar Galhotra, 52, is appointed Group Vice President and President, Ford North America, effective March 1st. Galholtra will be responsible for leading all aspects of Ford’s North American business. He will report to Jim Farley, Ford’s Executive Vice President and President, Global Markets.

Galhotra has been with Ford for nearly 30 years and has served in a multitude of senior-level engineering and product strategy positions around the world. Since 2014, he has led Lincoln but took over the company’s top marketing position last year. Joy Falotico, 50, is now Group Vice President of the Lincoln Motor Company and Chief Marketing Officer, succeeding Galhotra. Her appointment is effective March 1 st.

Since October 2016, Falotico has been Group Vice President, Chairman, and CEO of Ford Motor Credit Company. With $151 billion in receivables, it’s Ford’s second-largest profit contributor. In 29 years at Ford Credit, she has served in a number of executive positions around the world.

Reporting to Galhotra will be Stuart Rowley, 50, who is named Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Ford North America, effective March 1st. Rowley, who was previously Vice President of Strategy, will be responsible for driving the redesign of the North American business to improve its overall fitness.

Successors

Succeeding Falotico is David McClelland, named Vice President of Ford Motor Company and CEO of Ford Credit. A 25-year veteran of Ford Credit, McClelland, 48, was most recently Executive Vice President, Marketing and Asia Pacific. McClelland has been instrumental in Ford Credit’s growth in China, and the move into new fintech and mobility initiatives like the Canvas vehicle subscription service. His appointment is effective March 1st, reporting to Bob Shanks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

John Lawler is appointed Vice President, Strategy, succeeding Rowley. Lawler, 51, who joined Ford in 1990, brings a deep background in finance and general management into the strategy role, including his current position as Ford’s Corporate Controller. Lawler also previously served as Chairman and CEO, Ford China. He will report to Shanks in the new role effective March 1st.

Cathy O’Callaghan, 49, is now Ford’s Vice President and Corporate Controller and CFO, Global Markets, succeeding Lawler. O’Callaghan also joined Ford in 1990 and is currently Chief Financial Officer, Ford South America. O’Callaghan will report to Shanks in her role as Corporate Controller and Farley in her role as CFO, Global Markets. Her appointment is effective June 1st.

Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett praised the organization’s talent, saying the automaker is “very fortunate to have an experienced and committed executive team in place.” Hackett elaborated, saying the executive team is committed to strengthening Ford’s business and committed to the automaker’s vision of becoming the “most trusted” mobility company with “smart vehicles for a smart world.”

Photo & Source: Ford Motor Company.