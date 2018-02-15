This New Suite Package At The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Is Just Too Cool

Perhaps you and your sweetheart were busy for Valentine’s Day but still want to celebrate your love? Or, perhaps, you need a break from all the snow? Well, it might be fitting to look into the “Live Aston Martin” suite package at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Through this unique booking, guests receive exclusive access to an Aston Martin to cruise through Beverly Hills with.

“This is the perfect venue for current and prospective clients to indulge in the spirit of LA’s car culture by driving one of the world’s most beautiful cars amid a luxurious backdrop,” said Laura Schwab, President of Aston Martin the Americas.

The Aston Martins on offer for hotel guests include the DB11 grand-tourer, the most powerful model of the DB lineage. The DB11’s new 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 cranks out 503 horsepower and 513 lb-ft. of torque. It hits 62 in just 4 seconds, with a top speed of 187 mph. Not too bad huh? Guests can also opt for the Vanquish S, which originates from Aston Martin’s historic Works in Newport Pagnell.

“Inviting travelers to create unforgettable memories through one-of-a-kind offerings, like access to exclusive Aston Martin sports cars, speaks to our team’s dedication to providing legendary service,” explained Vanessa Williams, Director of Sales and Marketing, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

“It’ll certainly add an unforgettable dose of adrenaline to the hotel stay,” Schwab said.

Near the lobby is the Aston Martin pop-up store, which features an extensive collection of clothing, accessories, gifts, and other collectibles. Among the Aston Martin-themed items are sunglasses, model cars, posters, keyrings, hats, backpacks, suitcases, and mugs. There is plenty of racing gear and some of the items are even handmade.

The Live Aston Martin package is available until March 31st and can be booked through the Waldorf Astoria’s website. Guests can also take advantage of any additional benefits as Hilton Honors members. The rewards program offers a number of perks, including a Personal Concierge service and complimentary Wi-Fi.

“At Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, we look forward to offering our guests the best in hospitality,” Williams said.

If you do this, please let us know on Twitter so we can retweet any photos you take.

