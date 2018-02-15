2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star Edition Debuts In Dallas

Ram has unveiled the Lone Star edition at the DFW Auto Show, a fitting location indeed for a model Ram deems as the original “Texas Truck.” Lone Star trims receive bright front and rear bumpers, chrome door handle centers, a special grille surround with billet inserts, and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Monochromatic Sport and Black appearance packages are also available.

Technology & Packages

The 2019 Ram 1500 was unveiled last month at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. The truck was one of the most technologically significant vehicles at the event. For example, the eTorque mild hybrid system, which adds up to 90 lb-ft. of torque to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and up to 130 lb-ft. to the 5.7-liter Hemi, is the first of its kind in the truck segment.

As the year moves on, it is common for Ram to release new trim levels at auto shows around the country. With the Lone Star, several different packages – called “groups” in Ram-speak – are available to increase the truck’s functionality: Bed Utility Group, 4×4 Off-Road Group, Protection Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors and Brake Group, Max Towing Package Group, and the Premium Lighting Group.

Inside the cab, Lone Star offers four different interior themes and either a front, six-passenger bench seat, or five-passenger bucket seats. Other options include Ram’s class-exclusive Active Level Air Suspension, an electric-locking rear axle, a Blind-Spot Monitoring system, and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

Availability

The Lone Star is available in either a 4×2 or 4×4 layout in Crew and Quad Cab configurations. The Lone Star will initially be offered with the 5.7-liter HEMI; the Pentastar V6 joins later this year. The only downfall (although understandable) is how the truck is only available in Texas. Expect them at Texas Ram dealers during the first quarter of this year.

In the meantime, the 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star is on display at the DFW Auto Show at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.