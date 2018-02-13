Mercedes-Maybach To Debut In Geneva

The Mercedes-Maybach will make its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, arriving as a cross between the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the automaker’s Maybach nameplate. From the teaser images, we see a new grille, two-tone paintwork, and a spacious back seat with an interactive monitor. The Mercedes-Maybach will likely be desired by the most affluent of buyers, and is as luxurious and elegant as one might expect.

Well Suited

Mercedes-Benz notes the “reinterpretation” of the radiator grille with its vertical struts. Interesting enough, the grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit and was first seen on the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August 2016. That handsome pinstripe suit is complimented by the aforementioned two-tone exterior paint, which comes in nine different combinations. A double clear coat is available for dark colors, which Mercedes-Benz says creates a “brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth.” Cool.

The Mercedes-Maybach will ride on 20-inch multi-spoke wheels with three designs to choose from.

Interior Treatments

Occupants will draped in either an Armagnac Brown/Black or Savanna Beige/Black theme once settled inside. Nappa leather upholstery appointments can also be ordered with a choice of copper, gold, or platinum-colored stitch work. In a press release, Mercedes-Benz adds that “designo Magnolia flowing lines” is an option for a “newly available trim.” Okay. Sure. I’ll take it.

The Mercedes-Maybach’s length is 215 inches and its wheelbase 132.5 inches, besting the long-wheelbase S-Class Sedan by nearly 10 inches in both dimensions. This means passengers will have more room to get comfortable for those long trips.

Power & Performance

There are two versions of the Mercedes-Maybach: the Maybach S 560 4MATIC and Maybach S 650. The first comes with a 463 horsepower V8 that hits 60 in 4.8 seconds; torque is a healthy 516 lb-ft. By contrast, the Maybach S 650 has a twelve-banger that pumps out 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque. It launches to 60 in 4.6 seconds.

Pricing & Availability

The Mercedes-Maybach will make its world debut on March 6th at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Expect to see it on sale in the United States late this summer. Pricing has not been announced at this time. Since the Maybach launched in February 2015, over 25,000 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class models have already been sold. Top markets include China, Russia, and the United States.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.