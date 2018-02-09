Maserati Takes Over The Windy City

Maserati North America will have their entire 2018 lineup in the house at the Chicago Auto Show. Visitors will be able to view two Levante SUVs, the Ghibli sports sedan, the flagship Quattroporte executive sedan, and the GranTurismo sports car. The House of the Trident’s portfolio will be on display along with the available palettes and trims. All four distinct model lines have received upgrades for 2018 and attendees can see them firsthand.

Artistic Fashion

The 2018 Ghibli S Q4 on display is themed in a beautiful Grigio Maratea color alongside another in a striking Blu Emozione hue. Of the two Quattroporte vehicles on display, one is finished with a Bianco Alpi exterior and an ultra-luxurious Ermenegildo Zegna silk interior. The second is a 2018 Quattroporte GTS with a dark Nero Ribelle tone. In addition, there will be a black 2018 Levante S and a grey one, alongside a red 2018 GranTurismo MC.

The Ghibli and Levante now come in GranLusso and GranSport trims, previously introduced for the Quattroporte range. The latter was envisioned as a sportier expression of the high-end lifestyle, while the GranLusso is more about sophistication and luxury. The cabin combines a choice of Ermenegildo Zegna silk or full premium Italian upholstery with Radica open-pore wood trim and a leather steering wheel. In short, these vehicles in Chicago are works of art.

Technology & Performance

The 2018 Ghibli and Quattroporte now feature adaptive LED headlights with glare free high-beam technology. The LED headlights were developed in collaboration with Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting, and were based on the Ghibli’s Matrix technology. When it comes to performance, both Maserati sedans feature power-dense 3.0-liter V6 engines with Integrated Vehicle Control systems developed in partnership with Bosch.

Pricing & In Person

The 2018 Ghibli starts at $73,780 and the Levante at $74,790; the Quattroporte starts just shy of $107,000, while the GranTurismo begins at $134,300. Maserati’s display will be open for the duration of the Chicago Auto Show, now through the 19th at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Photos & Source: Maserati North America.