Dodge Durango Upgrade Packages Add Super Cool Features For Little Coin

Ask Dodge any question today and the answer is horsepower! And we’re not just talking about the Charger and Challenger either. The Durango posts up numbers that rival both cars and does so with a lot more cargo space! For example, the new for 2018 Durango SRT features a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 with 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque. This family hauler hits 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association.

And now enthusiasts can customize their Dodge Durango even further.

Underrated Performer

The Dodge Durango is, in our minds, underrated and unfortunately lost in a flooded SUV market. Those who have an affinity for performance or muscle cars but have “grown up” will find the Durango satisfies both ends of the spectrum. Plenty of room, comfort, and connectivity technology for the family, and plenty of grunt under the hood and exterior styling to match. If the Durango can be labeled anything it most certainly won’t be classified as boring.

This latest round of upgrades focuses on the Durango R/T and SRT. In short, it consists of factory-custom stripes and performance exhaust systems. The Durango SRT, however, will offer a carbon fiber interior option and a lowering spring kit to improve handing. Here is the breakdown of each upgrade package.

Dual Stripes

The dual exterior stripes span the front and rear fascias, hood, and portions of the roof and the tailgate. The stripes are offered in five colors: Bright Blue, Flame Red, Gunmetal Low Gloss (metallic finish), Low Gloss Black, and Sterling Silver (metallic finish). Dealer orders for the new stripe package will start in March for $1,195.

Exhaust System

This Mopar performance exhaust kit was developed alongside Dodge and SRT engineers. The bolt-on system is designed for improved flow, sound, and overall performance. The chromium 304 stainless steel construction is said to improve corrosion resistance while the stainless steel, band-style clamps provide tighter seals. The system is finished with welded and polished 4-inch tips.

The performance exhaust system for the Durango SRT (Part Number 77072487) goes for $1,850 and will be available in the second quarter. The new Durango R/T system (Part Number 77072479) is already available for $1,595.

Lowering Kit

Like the exhaust system, Mopar worked closely with Dodge and SRT engineers, using proprietary data unavailable to the aftermarket, to tune the lowering springs to the factory-fitted dampers. The lowering spring kit improves the Durango’s high-speed performance and handling, dropping the vehicle an average of 15 mm (0.6 inches). The kit minimizes rear-end squat during acceleration and lessens the “nose dive” effect under heavy braking.

The new spring kit (Part Number 77072488) will be available in March for $325.00. Considering the benefits, that’s a really excellent price.

Interior Treatments

Last but not least, the SRT Interior Appearance Group features a premium-wrapped instrument panel, Dinamica soft-touch headliner, and accent paint throughout. This package of fine touches is already available for $2,495.

In Person

Dodge is showcasing these new, decked-out Durangos at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, now through the 19th. If you add any of these modifications to your Durango, send us a picture and we will share it on our Twitter page.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.