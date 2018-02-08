2019 Volkswagen Arteon: Not So Fastback

Meet the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, the automaker’s latest to arise from their now ubiquitous MQB platform. VW unveiled the car at the Chicago Auto Show, billing it as a flagship fastback with an upscale interior and innovate technology. Further to that, VW has high aspirations for the Arteon.

“The Arteon is Volkswagen’s brand shaper,” explained Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen. “This car is the spiritual successor to the CC, but it is bolder and faster.”

Underpinnings

The Arteon is characterized by the aforementioned Modular Transverse Matrix architecture, or more commonly known as MQB. The architecture facilitates a “cab-backward design,” giving the Arteon a different look than the CC. For example, the Arteon’s wheelbase is more than 5 inches longer than the CC – 111.9 inches versus 106.7 inches – and is paired with shorter overhangs for more dynamic proportions. Arteon is longer and wider as well, meaning more interior space when compared to the CC.

Power & Performance

The 2019 VW Arteon will jet down the highway courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbocharged TSI engine with direct-injection. The engine creates 268 horsepower, 258 lb-ft. of torque, and is paired to an eight-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard but VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system is available on every trim level. The Arteon utilizes a standard DCC adaptive damping system, which manages the suspension’s rebound and compression rates individually to maximize ride and handling dynamics.

Exterior Design

VW says the exterior design resembles a “true fastback” and that it “harkens more to luxury models with its wide, planted stance and sloping rear roofline.” Okay, so fair enough. We don’t doubt the luxury elements and the planted stance, but as far as the fastback part goes, in terms of exterior styling, the Arteon is nowhere near as visually appealing as the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe or Kia Stinger. Against those two, it’s C plus at best.

The Arteon is a nice enough looking car, but next to its Gran Turismo contemporaries, the styling barely moves the needle. It’s boring and dry, unfortunately, and filled with significantly more meh than marvel. Still, the Arteon is likely to be embraced by VW fans and should satisfy a good swath of buyers when it arrives.

“Arteon has the style and performance of a luxury Gran Turismo for about the price of a fully loaded midsize sedan,” Woebcken said.

The Arteon is characterized by LED headlights and taillights, a wide chrome grille, and frameless side windows. Dual trapezoidal exhaust tips, chrome window surrounds, and a rear decklid spoiler compliment the standard 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. 19-inch wheels are available.

Interior Treatments

Drivers will find a host of premium materials throughout that make for a modern and sophisticated feel. Such niceties include standard heated front seats with leatherette surfaces, while ventilated front seats, massaging driver’s seat, Nappa leather, heated rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof are all available.

Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit adorns the 2019 Arteon, which helps drivers mange, configure, and position key data like navigation. The Car-Net App-Connect system, a focal point of the Arteon, is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.

Availability & In Person

The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will be available in SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels when it arrives during the third quarter of this year. In the meantime, the vehicle is on display at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show now through the 19th at the McCormick Place in Chicago.

