Toyota Issues Recall For Certain Prius And Lexus Vehicles

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. has announced a safety recall in the United States of approximately 49,000 model year 2016 Prius and Lexus RX vehicles, and model year 2015 and 2016 Lexus NX vehicles. Toyota says the vehicles have air bag systems where an open circuit could be created over time. If this were to occur, the air bag warning light will illuminate and the side and curtain shield air bags and/or front air bags may not deploy.

This may increase the risk of injury to the occupants in the event of a crash.

Further Information

For all involved vehicles, dealers will inspect the serial number of the sensors and replace them with new ones, if necessary, at no cost. All known owners will receive a notification by first-class mail starting in late March. Toyota, Lexus, and Scion owners are encouraged to check and see if their vehicle is under this or any other outstanding recalls. Similar information is available through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration here.

Toyota is encouraging those with additional questions to contact Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331, or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.