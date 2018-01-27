Genesis Continues Building U.S. Dealership Network

Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America have informed Hyundai dealerships that offers are coming to help establish a “distinct and properly-sized Genesis retail network.” The companies say certain dealers in the Genesis Participation Agreement, currently doing business in defined key markets, will be given the first opportunity to apply for a Genesis franchise. That selection process is expected to begin as quickly as the applications are received.

Forward Momentum

Genesis wants to capitalize of the promise of a new year and extend their dealer network to nearly 100 locations in 2018. Initially, Genesis will operate out of temporary or shared locations, but over the next three years, the brand wants standalone facilities, complete with a level of service that matches what luxury buyers are looking for today.

“We believe in putting our customers first and giving them a proper ownership experience,” said Erwin Raphael, General Manager of Genesis Motor America. “To ensure that happens, we need to take this next step in the separation of the Genesis brand from our parent company.”

Strong Accolades

In 2017, Genesis Motor America reported year-to-date sales of 20,594 G80, G80 Sport, and G90 vehicles. Although only on the market a short time, the sales were arguably increased by 14 different awards from leading third party organizations. Among them, the highest ranking premium nameplate for Initial Quality and 2nd highest premium nameplate in product APEAL by J.D. Power, Strategic Vision’s Total Quality and Most Loved Luxury Car award for the G90, and a Top Safety Pick+ designation (G80 and G90) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“Establishing a right-sized Genesis retailer network, as our product portfolio grows, will ensure the Genesis brand can succeed and thrive long-term within the luxury automotive market,” Raphael added.

Expect a total of six new Genesis models by 2021.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor America.