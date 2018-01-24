Infiniti Showcases SUVs & New Engine Tech In Houston

Infiniti will showcase their refreshed SUV lineup at the Huston Auto Show in Houston, Texas through the end of the week. Attendees will be able to see, sit in, and receive more information on Infiniti’s entire line of SUVs and crossovers, although it’s likely the 2019 QX50 and 2018 QX80 will be the most popular. Both feature entirely new designs and technologies for their respective model years.

2019 QX50

The 2019 QX50 was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November with the first production-ready variable compression ratio engine. Named the “Infiniti VC-Turbo,” the 2.0-liter engine can adjust its compression ratio for better power and efficiency. The compression ratio is altered through an advanced multi-link system, continuously raising or lowering the reach of the pistons. Infiniti says this technology offers the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and the torque and efficiency of a four-cylinder diesel.

Infiniti spent about 20 years perfecting variable compression; expect the 2019 QX50 in showrooms later this year.

2018 QX80

Those who require a larger machine can opt for the QX80, Infiniti’s flagship SUV. The vehicle made its global debut during the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show in November. Infiniti says it was built to meet the needs of today’s luxury buyers, and introduces a more modern interpretation of upscale luxury to the full-size SUV segment. Such luxury features include handcrafted interior surfaces, numerous ergonomic improvements, perforated and quilted leather for the armrests, door panels and seats, and the extensive use of soundproofing materials.

The 5.6-liter V8 creates 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque, and powers either the rear or both axles, the latter being known as “All-Mode 4WD.” Drivers can customize the four-wheel drive system via a dial on the center console. Infiniti says this provides four-wheel traction when conditions require and off-road capability when the driver demands. The 2018 QX50 is available now.

In Person

The 2018 Houston Auto Show runs January 24 through the 28th at the NRG Center, One NRG Park, Houston, Texas. Or right next to the old Astrodome. The Houston Auto Show is the largest of its kind in the southern United States and spans over 800,000 square feet of the NRG Center. Over 30 different automakers are expected in the house, with some offering free test drives just outside the doors of the event.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Source: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd., Houston Auto Show.