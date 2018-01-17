New Rewards Reservation Program To Include 2019 Infiniti QX50

The 2019 Infiniti QX50, sure to be a hit with the soccer-mom brigades across suburbia, is now part of a new program that gives customers a chance to reserve the vehicle before it officially lands. In addition to reserving your QX50 for the not at all unreasonable starting sum of $36,550, the program offers luxury gifts. This reservation system must be working, since more than 4,000 people have already signed up?

So besides tech, audio, and home tchotchkes that Inifniti calls “luxury rewards,” what does your 36 large get you? Well, about all the things people demand these days.

Platform & Styling

The 2019 QX50 is built on an all-new platform that sets standards for refinement, rigidity, and interior space in the premium crossover segment. According to Infiniti that is. Of course, that term “rigidity” tells any serious off-roader the QX50 is not to be taken to Moab or anything like that. The QX50 is built for shopping mall parking lots, private school parking lots, beauty salon parking lots, and well, you get the idea.

The exterior styling is said to be “bold” and convey Infiniti’s “Powerful Elegance” design language to the crossover segment. Okay, sure, whatever. For that market segment though, the QX50 does bring lots of interior space, quality materials, and high levels of craftsmanship to the party.

Power & Performance

The QX50 is motivated through the suburbs via a VC-Turbo engine. VC in this case stands for variable compression, and indeed this is the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, transforming on demand just how hard your air/fuel mixture is squished. The 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio so power and efficiency is optimized. The 2.0-liter VC-Turbo combines the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of a 3.5-liter V6. Nice! But let’s take it out of this “crossover” and put it in a sports car, shall we Nissan?

And oh yeah, of course, the 2019 QX50 offers a buffet of technologies to make your driving experience all the easier. This raft of high-tech stuff includes the available ProPILOT Assist and the first front-wheel drive application of Direct Adaptive Steering, now in its fourth-generation. Both of these techno-goodies are key components in Infiniti’s vision for driver assistance tech that allows you, as the driver, to retain ultimate control over your vehicle.

Pricing & In Person

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 comes in three very well equipped model levels: pure, luxe, and essential. Each of those can be had in your choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The special pre-sale reservation program is available through February 28th. Customers who sign up and purchase or lease the 2019 QX50 by May 31st are eligible for additional gifts. Below is a handy little chart that shows the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices.

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 is on display at the North American International Auto Show at the Cobo Center, downtown Detroit. The show officially opens to the public on Saturday, January 20th.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format.

Model Engine/Drive MSRP QX50 PURE 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $36,550 USD QX50 PURE AWD 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / AWD $38,350 USD QX50 LUXE 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $39,400 USD QX50 LUXE AWD 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / AWD $41,200 USD QX50 ESSENTIAL 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $43,350 USD QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / AWD $45,150 USD

Cover Photo & Source: Infiniti.