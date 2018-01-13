Lotus Evora GT410 Sport Emerges From Hethel

So speaketh Lotus: “Relentless in its development of world-class sports cars, Lotus has unveiled the new Evora GT410 Sport to complete the revised line-up of Hethel’s fastest model.” And all I can say is I really hope this completes the “revised line-up,” because over the paste while I have written articles on nine “new” Lotus models. I love these cars, I really do, but this whole “another month, another sort of new Lotus” thing is starting to get tiring.

Fitting In

In some ways, the Evora GT410 Sport is like the Evora GT430, only with less power, a bit more comfort, and a lot of aero and carbon fiber tweaks. The Evora GT410 Sport is available in both 2 seat and 2+2 configurations, and I’m sure both are fine. But if you buy the 2+2, you better have good reasons. The Evora GT410 Sport comes with either a manual or an automatic transmission, but don’t fret about that auto-box – everyone says it’s quite good. Overall, the new Evora GT410 Sport will be the replacement for the Evora Sport 410.

Power & Performance

Body-wise the GT410 Sport has new, specifically-designed composite front and rear body panels, sans some of the high downforce elements found on other Evoras. Lotus says it has a far subtler and sleeker silhouette. Even though some aero bits are missing, the GT410 Sport still generates 50 percent more downforce than the Evora Sport 410 for a total of 96kg of downforce.

The Evora GT410 Sport is motorized by a specially-tuned, higher-output version of Lotus’ supercharged, 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine, complete with a water-to-air charge cooler. It goes without mentioning, but I’ll mention it anyway: this 3.5-liter 6-cylinder plant comes from Toyota, so do not worry about engine reliability, that is a thing of the past. Said mill cranks out 410 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 310 lb-ft. of torque from 3,500 rpm. This engine, combined with the company’s fixation for low weight, launches the GT410 Sport to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds with the automatic box. The manual version puts in a time of four seconds. See, that auto ain’t such a bad idea, is it?

Light & Tight

Speaking of the Hethel-based company’s undying love of making things as light as possible, developing the Evora GT410 Sport gave Lotus opportunities to optimize mass and weight. The bottom line turns up at an unladen weight of 2,860 lbs. If you decide to go with the optional titanium exhaust and the Lotus-tuned Öhlins TTX aluminum two-way adjustable dampers, you can shave off another 216 lbs. compared to the plain Jane Evora 400.

Careful Considerations

Would I buy the new Evora GT410 Sport? Of course I would! I just wish Lotus would stop messing around with having umpteen models of only slight difference from one step to the next. It’s sort of reminiscent of JDM car versions whose main differentiation from one trim level to the next are things like sway bar bushings. Lotus, you guys have made a name for yourself by making cars simple and light. Please apply that philosophy to your model lineup.

The Lotus Evora GT410 Sport can be ordered now in European and Asia Pacific markets. Availability for China and the United States is expected this summer.

