2019 Ford Edge ST: The SUV Time Machine

Throughout the year at Sioux Falls Ford, we received training on new vehicles before Ford released them. A specialist from Dearborn would arrive in the morning, with said vehicle, and put us sales guys through a day-long session of training and test driving. We learned everything about the forthcoming vehicle so we were prepared to answer any questions future customers might have.

Those were the good old days.

Showroom Shine

Looking back, a few vehicles from those training sessions really stood out: The 2010 Raptor with its suspension, the 2011 F-150 with its EcoBoost engines, and the 2010 Edge Sport with its 22-inch wheels. After training on the Edge that day, we held a public test drive event in the evening. Upper management invited many of our customers in for a chance to see and drive the Edge Sport. We took a few orders that night and enjoyed showing our customers this slick, new vehicle we received training on earlier in the day.

The next morning, I was on first shift, meaning I was usually at my desk by 7:45 before we opened at 8:00. As I was unpacking my things for the day, I glanced across the showroom and caught the morning sun bouncing off the Sport Blue Metallic paint and 22-inch chrome wheels. Since it was a demo vehicle for training, that particular Edge Sport was due to leave us, but for the time being, it was the perfect compliment to the Shelby Mustang sitting only a few feet away.

I get similar vibes from the 2019 Edge ST, Ford’s first SUV to be tuned by Ford Performance.

Power & Performance

The Edge ST features a specially-tuned 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic Ford notes as “quick-shifting.” Toggle over to Sport Mode and the Edge ST is suddenly more aggressive, holding gears up to the redline and resonating the exhaust notes a little further. All-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension, and an available performance braking package give the Edge ST a little extra “edge” on the road.

Exterior Styling

Just like the 2010 Edge Sport, the 2019 Edge ST catches the eye with its mesh grille, side skirts, redesigned hood, and dual exhaust ports. To enhance curb appeal, 21-inch wheels are available, while LED headlamps are standard.

Interior Design

Edge ST drivers will enjoy seats that offer additional bolstering, especially on longer trips. The center console is redesigned and the rotary gearshift dial reduces clutter and frees up space. The wireless charging pad, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and Sync 3 are nice upgrades for those who like having the latest tech. Music lovers will enjoy the available 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Safety & Security

The Edge ST features an array of advanced safety systems, two of which really stand out. Post Collision Braking reduces the likelihood of secondary impacts by applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision is detected. Evasive Steering Assist, designed to operate at city and highway speeds, uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles. Once detected, steering support is provided to help maneuver around a vehicle if a collision is imminent.

Manufacturing & Availability

The 2019 Ford Edge ST will be built at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Expect to see the Edge ST at Ford dealerships this summer.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.