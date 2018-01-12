Big Reveals Scheduled For NAIAS In Detroit

The North American International Auto Show, held in Detroit, Michigan, is the most significant auto show in the world. Last year at the Cobo Center, there were 50 OEMs present, 42 press conferences, and over 70 vehicle introductions. 5,000 journalists and other media professionals packed the halls for Press Preview, with nearly 13,000 attending the Charity Preview event. The economic impact of NAIAS on metro Detroit, according to Loomis Sayles & Company, is an estimated $450 million.

Big Reveals

Casual car enthusiasts and career automotive professionals can appreciate the sea of iron that decorates the Cobo Center every January. Press Preview (January 15th and 16th) is where a lot of the action happens with regard to vehicle reveals. Here is a partial list of who is going to be in the house and what they will be revealing. All times are Eastern.

Acura

The third-generation Acura RDX Prototype will make its world debut on January 15th at 11:05 a.m. The reveal will showcase a new direction for Acura; this RDX Prototype is the first in a new generation of products, according to the automaker. The RDX will ride on an Acura-exclusive platform centered on two design mantras, Precision Concept and Precision Cockpit. The first is about sleek styling and strong body lines; the latter is concerned with making the interior functional and clean.

Audi

The 2019 Audi A7 will see its global debut in Detroit at NAIAS. The automaker has rolled out a healthy number of products for the U.S. market in recent times. The new A7 is said to join its brethren with refined driving dynamics and an emphasis on functionality, design, and technology.

BMW

The X2 and i8 Coupe will make their world debuts on Monday, January 15th at 9:35 a.m. The X2 is said to have “fast-moving body language, low-slung proportions, and a robust construction.” A 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic motivate the X2, expected to arrive in dealerships this spring. BMW will also have an array of electrified vehicles on display.

Hyundai

Hyundai is unveiling the 2019 Veloster and aside from that, no other details have been released. Hyundai’s press conference is set for Monday, January 15th at 12:05 p.m.

Infiniti

The Q Inspiration Concept will take center stage on Monday, January 15th at 12:35 p.m. Karim Habib, Infiniti’s Executive Design Director, says they pushed the traditional sedan architecture to the next level.

Jeep

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee will see its world debut on Tuesday, January 16th. Details are slim right now, but Jeep says the new Cherokee will have a more premium design and more fuel-efficient powertrains. Jeep starts their press event at 8 a.m. on the 16th, with breakfast for credentialed media.

Kia Ahead its debut, Kia released renderings of the all-new 2019 Forte sedan. Based on the images, the third-generation Forte looks athletic and sleek. And do we see design elements borrowed from the Stinger? Kia’s press conference is scheduled for Monday, January 15th at 11.35 a.m. Toyota Toyota will premiere the all-new 2019 Avalon on Monday, January 15th at 1:05 p.m. No additional details were given and the teaser photo only showed a glimpse of the headlights.

Volkswagen

There are even fewer details here, just that VW will debut the 2019 Jetta. They did release these cool sketches, however. VW’s press conference is set for Monday, January 15th at 10:05 a.m.

Big Events

In addition to the vehicle reveals, NAIAS has plenty of opportunities for further education, networking, and just plain fun. Here are some of the other happenings.

Charity Preview – January 19th

A night of fine dining, good causes, and enjoyment, Charity Preview is one of the most exclusive events in the United States. Since 1976, Charity Preview has raised more than $111 million for children’s charities in southeastern Michigan, $41 million of which was raised in the last 10 years. Tickets are $400 per person, $390 of which is tax deductible.

Industry Preview / AutoMobili-D (January 17th and 18th)

Industry Preview places nearly 40,000 automotive professionals and analysts from over 2,200 companies under one roof. It’s a networking and professional development opportunity with the individuals behind many of today’s most innovative technologies and products. Complementing Industry Preview is AutoMobili-D, a gathering of the latest mobility-focused platforms from the world’s automakers, suppliers, and startups. AutoMobili-D examines the connected car, autonomous driving, and how smart cites play a role in our future.

Public Show

NAIAS runs January 20th through the 28th at the Cobo Center, One Washington Boulevard, downtown Detroit. Ticket information for the public show and corresponding events can be found here; a list of daily activities can be found here; for anything else, the show’s official site is pretty easy to navigate. This year at NAIAS, a photo contest is being held with the top prize being Bose SoundSport wireless headphones. If you take any cool photos, share them with us on our Twitter page.

