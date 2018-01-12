2018 Nissan Rogue Sport: Pricing & Package Overview

The Nissan Rogue is Yokohama’s number one selling model in America. Nissan says the Rogue is “right-sized” and that the Rogue Sport both fits that description and comes with lots of tech and safety goodies for a modest price. Although nobody is going to mistake it for a serious off-roader, the 5-passenger Rogue Sport is designed for “everyday urban adventures”

The prices were just released for the 2018 models, and they’re still right in the middle of the “I can afford that” target.

Making The Grade

The Rogue Sport, which is already on dealer lots as you read this, joined the Nissan crossover and SUV lineup at the end of 2017. It arrives for 2018 with a few nips and tucks and tweaks and improvements, so think of this as more of a refinement process than a radical re-do. The Rogue Sport still comes in front-wheel and all-wheel drive and has three grade levels: S, SV, and SL.

SV Technology Package

The SV Technology Package is new for 2018, although more or less the same stuff could be had in the previously available SV Premium Package. The SV Technology Package now includes all the stuff from the proir SV All-Weather Package as well: gizmos like heated seats, remote start, Intelligent Climate Control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, leather-wrapped shift knob, and heated outside mirrors. Sounds like a handy package for a lot of this country in the winter.

SL Premium Package

In addition, the SL Premium Package now includes the all tidbits of the previous SL Platinum Package. So your 2018 Nissan Rogue SL Premium Package comes with Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, and Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection. The list of available technology in general reads like a delivery invoice at a Best Buy store: RearView Monitor, Siri Eyes Free, NissanConnect with Navigation and Mobile Apps, seven-inch color touchscreen display, and a USB connection port among others.

Power & Performance

On the drivetrain front, the Nissan Rogue Sport is motivated by a 141 horsepower, 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder. The engine is mated to an Xtronic transmission with an Eco Mode switch. The whole ride is underpinned by a four-wheel independent suspension.

Proper Considerations

All of this is aimed right at the Rogue’s target market of younger, urban buyers that want a slightly smaller, sportier, and more affordable crossover. Nissan feels these buyers are looking for more space than a compact sedan, but still want maneuverability and a “fun-to-drive feel.” Here’s a look at the models and drivetrains and their not at all unreasonable costs:

Rogue Sport S FWD $21,640 MSRP Rogue Sport SV FWD $23,240 MSRP Rogue Sport SL FWD $26,290 MSRP Rogue Sport S AWD $22,990 MSRP Rogue Sport SV AWD $24,590 MSRP Rogue Sport SL AWD $27,640 MSRP

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.