2018 Hyundai Tucson Arrives In Dealerships With More Updates, Technology

The Hyundai Tucson recorded its best November in the company’s history, and as the new model arrives for 2018, expect to see more available features. More than 90 percent of 2018 model year Tucsons will feature a 7-inch audio display, HD Radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and heated seats. The Guidance Package offers free map and multimedia system updates and unique fabric seats, made by YES Essentials, are now standard for the gray and beige interiors.

Power & Performance

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson is motivated by two different four-cylinder engines, a 1.6-liter or a 2.0-liter. Both engines untilize direct injection while the 1.6-liter is turbocharged for additional power and efficiency. The 1.6-liter makes 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque when paired to Hyundai’s seven-speed EcoShift dual-clutch transmission. Expect to see this combination on the Value and Limited trims. By comparison, the 2.0-liter creates 164 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque when matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. This combination is standard on SE, SEL, and SEL Plus trims.

EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 27 combined mpg for the 1.6-liter turbo and 26 combined mpg for the 2.0-liter. The 2.0-liter’s transmission has an overdrive lock-up torque converter to increase fuel economy at higher speeds. All-wheel drive is available across the lineup.

Trim Levels

The SE trim remains as the base model, although the SE Popular Equipment package is now the SEL trim. This latter trim level includes the aforementioned 7-inch audio display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The SE Plus is now SEL Plus; the Value and Limited trims remain but Eco and Night have been discontinued. That said, the trim levels for the 2018 Hyundai Tucson, in order, are SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Value, and Limited.

Those opting for the SEL Plus and Limited trims get three years of Blue Link Connected Car Services, including the previously mentioned Guidance Package. The Blue Link system lets drivers start and adjust their Tucson’s interior climate remotely and schedule maintenance among other things. Those going for the Value trims will have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay at their service while Limited customers will be treated to a heated steering wheel.

Heated front seats have been expanded to the SEL trim and above, HomeLink is now available starting with the Value trim, and SiriusXM and HD Radio are now available starting with the SEL models. Other available features for the 2018 Hyundai Tucson include proximity key, push button start, panoramic sunroof, Clean Air Ionizer, and an Infinity premium audio system with Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology. The latter is featured on the SEL Plus as well as the Limited trim.

Safety & Styling

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson has a number of available advanced driver assistance systems like blind spot detection with rear-cross traffic alert, lane change assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning. On the outside, the Tucson is characterized by 17 or 19-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamps, and HID headlights that turn as the steering wheel does for better visibility at night.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson is available now with a starting MSRP of $22,550 for the front-wheel drive SE with the 2.0-liter. The same model with all-wheel drive runs $23,950. At the top end, the front-wheel drive Limited with the 1.6-liter goes for $29,425; $30,825 with all-wheel drive. Buyers who want to land in the middle of the specturm might consider the SEL Plus with the 2.0-liter. When equipped with front-wheel drive, the MSRP is $26,700; $28,100 with all-wheel drive.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Hyundai Tucson Gallery

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.