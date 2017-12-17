2019 Chevy Silverado Revealed: What We Know Thus Far

During the Chevy Truck Centennial at Texas Motor Speedway, Chevrolet pulled the wraps off the 2019 Silverado. The event concluded Chevrolet’s 100-day celebration, commemorating a century’s worth of truck manufacturing. The next-generation Silverado was unveiled in front of a crowd at Texas Motor Speedway, including Chevy Truck Legends members, a recently launched customer loyalty program.

Alan Batey, President of General Motors North America, and Global Head of Chevrolet, was on hand for the celebration.

“Many of our owners depend on their trucks for work and play, personalize their trucks in astonishing ways, and pass their loyalty for Chevy trucks down from generation to generation,” he said.

Material Mix

In 2015, Ford shed up to 700 lbs. from their F-150 by switching the truck’s body to aluminum. And for now two years, Chevrolet has pursued their crosstown rivals in a number of advertisements that tout the benefits of steel over aluminum. From commercials with bricks and toolboxes, to a focus group of comic book enthusiasts who meet the almighty Aluminum Man, Chevrolet’s marketing has tried to punch a hole (literally) through Ford’s strategy. It was during this time rumors abound that Chevrolet might switch to aluminum after all, and then what?

Automotive News reports that GM is planning on carbon fiber beds in the near future, although the Detroit automaker has not released anything officially. While more details are forthcoming, Chevrolet did confirm the new Silverado will utilize higher-grade alloys for its roll-formed, high-strength steel bed. The move is expected to cut weight while allowing owners to get the most out of the bed.

“This use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing is evident throughout the Silverado, resulting in a significant reduction in total vehicle weight and improved performance in many measures,” reads a statement from Chevrolet.

The terms “mixed materials” and “advanced manufacturing” were not defined by Chevrolet.

Power & Performance

The current Silverado has three engines on offer, including a beefy 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque. Right now, we don’t know what the 2019 Silverado will offer; Chevrolet didn’t exactly say, just that there will be more engine and transmission combinations. Rumors have swirled in recent times that a Duramax might show up, especially since Ram has offered the EcoDiesel for a minute and Ford confirmed a Power Stroke for the F-150 late next year. It’s possible – anything is – but Chevrolet isn’t saying one way or the other just yet.

One of the strongest engines in the current lineup, the 5.3 EcoTec3, offers buyers a solid balance between power and fuel economy. At 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque, it delivers an EPA-estimated 16/22 city/highway mpg. It is our hope GM keeps this engine around when the 2019 Silverado hits the market. There are eight variations expected when that happens, including the Silverado LT Trailboss with a Z71 package and two-inch suspension lift.

Inspiration & Lineage

The 2019 Chevy Silverado takes its inspiration from its ancestors, particularly the Advance Design trucks following World War II and the C/K series of the 1960s. According to Chevrolet, those trucks set the standard for pickup design in their eras, and are some of the most coveted vintage trucks on the market today. Elements from the late 1940s are actually seen throughout the current Silverado, especially in the front. Designers examined Chevy’s history and concluded trucks during that time were impossible to miss with their defined horizontal elements and sweeping grille bars.

“That gave the trucks a real presence and a very identifiable look,” Chevrolet Spokesman Tom Wilkinson told us in late 2015. “When our designers looked at this over the years, they realized this is what set Chevy trucks apart.”

Chevrolet wants the same for the 2019 Silverado. The automaker hopes this new generation will be remembered as one that challenged conventional truck designs, just as its predecessors did decades ago.

Pricing & Availability

The 2019 Chevy Silverado will make its public debut next month at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Expect full details, including performance specs, engine options, and pricing information at that time.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.