2019 Lincoln MKC: Your Chariot Awaits

For some reason, most likely having something to do with me seriously angering a vengeful deity in a past life, I find myself living in the middle of rural Arizona at the moment. This town, small, lacking in culture and literally in the middle of a desert with coyotes and buzzards, is generally populated by three kinds of people: The military (there’s a big base here), elderly retirees, and the woefully confused. One of these groups seems to have a particular affinity for the Lincoln MKC.

And, with a brand new model upon us, I feel strangely qualified to talk about what this means.

New Standards

The short answer, as always, is profits. Lincoln will sell a lot of these things, if the locals are any indication. I knew what the Lincoln MKC was before I ended up here, but I see them all over the place now. Where I used to see about one a week, now I see ten or so per day. The Lincoln MKC, which is basically a Ford Edge with a different grill and every luxury feature sitting on the shelves in Dearborn, is amazingly popular with the well-to-do or semi well-to-do retirees. Especially if you’re a golfer it seems, and man, are there a lot of old duffers down here.

It has been pointed out by others before that SUVs, especially those with a luxury bent, have replaced whatever the old standard was. In other words, rich folk used to tool around in big Caddy sedans, now they tool around in a big Escalade or whatever. I can get into a digressive (yet thoroughly entertaining) argument about how this is generally a bad move, and surrenders a certain modicum of class to being utilitarian, but I shall not digress, no I shall not. What we have here, then, is the new Lincoln MKC. And unless Lincoln seriously screws this up, it will continue to be the favored car of the sliver-haired, “why yes, I did do quite well in real estate” golf and country club set.

Bold Designs

Lincoln says the 2019 MKC is eye-catching from any angle and that it “exemplifies the refined new face” of the brand. The grille is there to evoke a sense of confidence and the LED headlamps to minimize eyestrain. A new design at the rear shows off the chrome highlights that flatter the overall appearance. The 2019 MKC does that now standard thing of having the lower body light up to greet you as you approach. There’s an available panoramic roof that not only fills the cabin with natural light, but allows the angels to witness your sainted passing into and through the Ville. Inside, Lincoln says the cabin is “quiet, warm and inviting, replete with plush, soft-to-the-touch materials,” which is getting frighteningly close to a Helen Gurley Brown quote I would pay real money to forget right about now.

Executive Treatments

If that is not enough, might I suggest to sir or madam the availability of the Lincoln Black Label. Lincoln Black Label not only provides the highest level of custom designer themes, it also offers a host of membership privileges. Privileges such as annual vehicle detailing, car washes whenever you wish, and (this is the real funny one) access to a list of select restaurants where noted chefs will provide a curated dining experience. Lincoln and their clientele better hope the economic stuff doesn’t hit the fan, or that “list” will come in real handy when les citoyens decide to drag (former) MKC owners down to meet le rasoir national.

Just to drive the point home that you, the Lincoln owner, is not a member of the hoi polloi (to mix my linguistic metaphors), the three Black Label themes, which have drawn inspiration from the arts, travel, fine food, and culture, are: Modern Heritage, Indulgence, and Center Stage.

Interior Themes

Modern Heritage favors a more clean, aesthetic look, with seats in White Venetian leather and Argento wood accents. The Indulgence theme has a richer and more refined interior with surfaces trimmed in Venetian leather, Alcantara, and Ganache (isn’t that a food?). Center Stage has a diamond-L perforation pattern on the Alcantara seat inserts with Foxfire Red piping. Exotic wood accents enhance the Jet Black Venetian leather on the Center Stage trim.

There seems to be another interior theme option for Reserve models, but this one goes unnamed. This one has a Rialto Green cabin with black ash wood accents. The new deep green is “inspired by the vibrant tones emanating from the world of high fashion.” I say they call this theme Rain Forrest Eradication.

High-tech goodies and convenience features? Well duh! Standard SYNC 3 connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers can manage audio, phone, and navigation from the touchscreen or steering wheel-mounted controls. Safety tech includes Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, available Active Park Assist, and Blind Spot Information System with cross-traffic alert, among others.

Power & Performance

All this luxury and comfort will motivate you effortlessly toward the Bushwood Country Club via a twin-scroll turbocharged 2.3-liter engine, cranking out 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft. of torque. You can tow up to 3,000 lbs. if so inclined. And there is even an optional all-wheel drive system for all-weather capability and performance. A 2.0-liter engine with 245 horsepower is standard.

The 2019 Lincoln MKC arrives at dealers this summer. No word on pricing yet, but I’m sure it will cost less than your ne’er-do-well son-in-law’s wasted college education.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

2019 Lincoln MKC Gallery

Photos & Source: Lincoln Motor Company.