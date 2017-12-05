Cadillac Reveals Limited V-Series Championship Editions

Cadillac recently introduced the V-Series Championship Editions at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Why? Because Caddy kicked some serious butt on the track in 2017, winning the IMSA Manufacturer, Driver, Team, and Endurance Championships. That’s why! The Cadillac V-Series Championship Editions include the 2018 ATS-V coupe and sedan, and the 2018 CTS-V super sedan. The special editions celebrate Cadillac’s first Manufacturer’s Championship for endurance racing.

And yeah, in a lot of ways, all this track-killer performance is done the old fashioned American way: More power. Lots more power.

Championship Treatments

The ATS-V and CTS-V Championship Editions are available in Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat. Also gracing the outside of the car are V-Performance graphics, located on the hood and rear spoiler, Red Obsession side-view mirror caps, red Brembo brake calipers, and special V-Series wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets. A unique DPi-V.R graphic is also found on the rear quarter window.

The inside of the Championship Edition Cadillacs feature a Morello Red detail package with Jet Black Recaro race-inspired seats, red front and rear door armrests, and Morello-accented, high-gloss carbon fiber trim. Other cool interior stuff includes the Performance Data Recorder with Cosworth Toolbox and next-generation Cadillac user experience. Of course, I have to point out that “Cosworth” and “Toolbox” are two words that kind of make me shiver and “next-generation Cadillac user experience” . . . man, I can’t even with that one.

Further Appointments

The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition includes your choice of the two aforementioned colors: Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat, and the aforementioned V-Performance graphics. You get a Serialized Certificate of Authenticity, which is simultaneously cool and cheesy. The Carbon Fiber Package gives you carbon fiber all over the place: front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. The included Luxury Package has tri-zone climate control, heated rear seats, power rear-window sunshade, manual rear side-window sunshades, and a 110-volt power outlet. You also get an “ultra-view” sunroof, which, I assume, allows you to view Ultras (whatever those are).

All 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Championship Editions include the exact same stuff as the CTS-V Championship Editions, so just read that paragraph above if you’re confused. We also have a chart below.

If you want, your ATS-V and CTS-V Championship Editions can include a Sueded microfiber steering wheel and shifter (yes, Caddy actually turned the noun suede into a frickin’ verb!), an Advanced Security Package, and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing & Availability

The Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V will begin arriving at select Cadillac dealers this month and will include tuition and accommodation at the two-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (saWEET!). The ATS-V sedans start at $72,190 and coupes at $74,390. The 2018 CTS-V Championship Editions will start at a heady $105,730. Only 200 Championship Editions will be built so get in line now!

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition

Cadillac Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat exterior paint

Cadillac V-Performance graphic on hood and rear spoiler

Red Obsession mirror caps

Cadillac DPi-V.R graphic on quarter windows

Serialized Certificate of Authenticity (sent after retail delivery)

19” V-Series wheels in polished Alloy with Midnight Painted Pockets

Morello Red Package Morello accented high gloss carbon fiber interior trim Split-folding rear seats with Morello Red stitching

Carbon Fiber Package: Carbon fiber front splitter Carbon fiber hood vent Carbon fiber rear spoiler Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Luxury Package: Tri-zone climate control Heated rear outboard seating positions Power rear-window sunshade Manual rear side-window sunshades 110-volt power receptacle

Ultra-view sunroof

Red Brembo brake calipers

Recaro performance seats

2018 Cadillac ATS-V Championship Edition

Cadillac Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat exterior paint

Cadillac Performance graphic on hood and spoiler

Red Obsession mirror caps

DPi-V.R graphic on quarter window

Serialized certificate of authenticity

18” V-Series wheels – polished Alloy with Midnight Painted Pockets

Morello Red Package Morello accented high gloss carbon fiber interior trim Split-folding rear seats with Morello Red stitching

Carbon Fiber Package: Carbon fiber front splitter Carbon fiber hood vent Carbon fiber rear spoiler Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Sunroof

Red Brembo brake calipers

Recaro performance seats

Next generation Cadillac user experience

