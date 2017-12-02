2019 Range Rover Models Blend Performance With Efficiency

Expect to see prototypes of the 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid during the Los Angeles Auto Show. The vehicles represent a combination of “sustainable performance” and “effortless capability” according to Jaguar Land Rover. It’s the first time the models have been shown in North America. It’s also the first time those who prefer the flagship Land Rover SUV can opt for a zero-emissions variant.

Power & Performance

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e combine a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine, an electric motor, and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery. The Ingenium plant creates 296 horsepower while the electric motor registers 114 horsepower. Combined system output is 398 horsepower and 472 lb-ft. of torque with an electric only range of 31 miles.

The Land Rover Terrain Response 2 system is calibrated to “precisely distribute” maximum torque from the electric motor at zero rpm to all four wheels. Jaguar Land Rover says this provides better control during low speed, off-road maneuvers. All 2018 Range Rover models come with air suspension to raise the vehicle for more aggressive off-road driving.

Drive Modes

Customers can choose two different modes: Parallel Hybrid, the default mode, combines the gasoline and electric powertrains. To help maximize efficiency, drivers can enact a “SAVE” function to prevent the battery from dropping below a certain level. Predictive Energy Optimization works in tandem with the navigation to increase efficiency. Once a destination is entered, the vehicle utilizes GPS altitude data for the route and combines the gasoline and electric motors accordingly.

The second mode is simply called “Electric Vehicle.” This means the Range Rover is running solely on the electric motor with the battery’s stored energy.

Construction

The new Range Rovers are lighter than their counterparts – 39 percent to be exact. Both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e utilize an all-aluminum body which accounts for the weight loss when compared to a steel equivalent. Jaguar Land Rover notes the “extensive optimization processes” for the vehicle’s architecture, saying the processes were some of the most ambitious in the company’s history. The development of the all-aluminum body required intense computer simulation and a 1,000 years of processor time.

Multi-dimensional optimization tools were also used to minimize weight while simultaneously delivering outstanding stiffness and refinement, according to Jaguar Land Rover. Aerodynamic advancements are seen specifically with the flush glazing, the D-pillar’s sharp separation, and rear lights. This combination helps create a drag coefficient of 0.34.

Configuration & Charging

The 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline engine is longitudinally mounted, with the 85kW electric motor housed inside the ZF eight-speed automatic. The transmission resides at the vehicle’s center with the 7kW on-board charger. The inverter, also near the center of the vehicle, turns DC voltage from the battery pack into AC current to supply the electric motor.

The prismatic cell lithium-ion battery is rear-mounted and beneath the trunk floor. The access area for the charge point is behind a panel on the grille. The P400e is available with three types of cables – it includes a home charging lead, which connects to domestic power supplies. When rapid charging, a full charge takes about 2 hours and 45 minutes at home using a dedicated 32 amp wall box. The battery can be fully charged in about 7 hours and 30 minutes using the 10 amp home charging cable supplied as standard.

Manufacturing & Availability

This probably goes without saying, but the 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid will offer a lot for drivers. In addition to what we have discussed here, there is a state-of-the-art four-wheel drive system, a host of available advanced driver assistance features, and Executive Seating, which means wider seat frames and additional foam for more comfort.

Both vehicles are designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the United Kingdom, with production at the company’s Solihull facility. The 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid are available now for order; the first deliveries are expected from the end of 2017, depending on the market. Since it launched in 2004, more than 732,000 Range Rover Sports have been sold.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Jaguar Land Rover.