2018 Nissan Kicks Makes A Punch In Los Angeles

Get your kicks on Route 66! And Nissan has chosen California – the Los Angeles Auto Show to be exact – to reveal the 2018 Kicks, the brand’s newest compact crossover. Nissan’s sales in this segment are at an all-time high and the automaker hopes the Kicks will generate additional growth.

“As the gateway to Nissan’s adventure-ready sport-utility portfolio – joining Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, and Armada – Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality, and advanced safety features at an affordable price starting well under $19,000,” explained Dan Mohnke, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc.

Design Language

We’ve come to expect the V-Motion grille, a signature found on every Nissan today. The 2018 Kicks also features unique wheel arches, boomerang headlights and taillights, and a “floating” roof for a “wrap-around visor” look. There are seven different exterior colors and five two-tone schemes on offer, three of which utilize a black roof and contrasting body colors (white, orange, or red). An orange roof with a gray body, or a white roof with a blue body can also be had.

Interior Treatments

Nissan notes the “Gliding Wing” design of the dashboard, anchored by a seven-inch color display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Those who enjoy tunes while they navigate will appreciate the Bose premium stereo with UltraNearfield neodymium speakers, located inside the driver’s headrest.

Power & Performance

The 2018 Nissan Kicks has a little kick to it, with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder. Complete with a Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System, the engine generates 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft. of torque. With an Xtronic transmission, the front-wheel drive Kicks is expected to achieve a fuel economy rating of 33 mpg combined.

“With good ground clearance, a high eye point, electric power steering, and small turning radius, Kicks is a great companion to navigate the city with,” Mohnke added.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Nissan Kicks will be offered in three grades: S, SV, and SR. All-wheel drive is not available. We would enjoy seeing a Midnight Edition variant for this little cruiser – those special trim packages have proven popular with Nissan customers. Expect to see the Kicks on sale in the new year.

“Pricing for the 2018 Nissan Kicks will be announced closer to its on-sale date in spring 2018, but we are expecting to be among the most competitive in the segment,” Mohnke said.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Nissan Kicks Gallery

Photos & Source: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.