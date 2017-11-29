Special Edition GMC Yukon Revealed Amid Luxury & Ice Cream

GMC showcased the 2018 Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new Yukon Denali offers black-painted 22-inch wheels with chrome inserts, polished exhaust tips, chrome mirror caps, carpeted floormats, and a unique Onyx Black exterior paint. GM’s “special editions” are a reoccurring theme throughout the company, especially for Chevrolet, where the popular trims extend beyond SUVs and to the 1500 series and HD trucks.

“The Yukon Denali has always made a bold and powerful statement, and the Ultimate Black Edition takes that expression to a new level,” explained Stu Pierce, Senior Marketing Manager, GMC Trucks and Full-Size SUVs.

Essential Equipment

Buyers automatically get the Open Road Package, which consists of a nine-month trial of Sirius XM and NavTraffic, power sunroof, rear-seat entertainment system, and the Enhanced Security Package. The latter includes door and liftgate lock shields, glass breakage sensors, interior motion detectors, a self-powered horn, and vertical movement sensors. Power-Retractable Assist Steps and Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Automatic Braking finish off the package.

Inside, the Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition is trimmed in Mastique Ash for added richness and luxury. Under the hood resides a 6.2-liter V8 mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

GMC In LA

GMC partnered with Little Damage, a Los Angeles ice cream shop, to celebrate the debut of the new Yukon. During the course of the Los Angeles Auto Show, attendees can enjoy a special “Ultimate Black” flavor with Denali chrome chocolate chips in the charcoal cones Little Damage is famous for.

If they move this unique ice cream flavor like GM moves SUVs, expect the employees at Little Damage to be busy. 2017 has been GMC’s strongest year of Denali sales ever. Although GMC offers the trim on other vehicles, the Yukon and Yukon XL dominate the portfolio at 50.7 percent and 61.2 percent respectively. Earlier this year, the one millionth Denali sold since the premium trim was first introduced for the 1999 Yukon.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: GMC.