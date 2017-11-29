2019 Infiniti QX50 Features World’s First Production Variable Compression Engine

Infiniti has pulled the wraps off the 2019 QX50 ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Infiniti says the new crossover combines “world-first technologies, standout design, and unrivaled interior space.”

“The 2019 QX50 is the most important vehicle we have ever launched, and it embodies everything the brand stands for: Beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance,” said Christian Meunier, Infiniti Global Division Vice President. “As a luxury mid-size crossover, it’s the right vehicle at the right time in one of the world’s fastest growing segments.”

Power & Performance

The 2019 QX50 will be powered by the world’s first production variable compression ratio engine. Infiniti announced the engines in the summer of 2016 after working on the technology for 20 years. The QX50’s 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio to maximize performance and efficiency. The mindset behind the design is that it combines turbo power with diesel efficiency. Infiniti says this “challenges the notion that only hybrid and diesel powertrains can deliver high torque and efficiency.”

Solid Foundation

An entirely new front-wheel drive platform supports the 2019 QX50, and although Infiniti didn’t say specifically, we imagine this architecture is instrumental for the VC-Turbo engine’s capability. The platform was designed with an emphasis on refinement, rigidity, and interior room. Infiniti did not immediately provide dimensions, only saying the interior space is unmatched in the segment.

Exterior & Interior Design

The 2019 QX50 strikes a balance between aerodynamic efficiency and Infiniti’s “Powerful Elegance” design language. The body lines are noticeable and sleek; the vehicle does have quite a bit of character. Inside, the automaker promises top grade materials and craftsmanship, a calm, connected ambiance, and driver-focused technologies, including a complete ADAS suite. Infiniti notes the importance of having a human element in the details and says the new QX50 is designed accordingly.

Pricing & Availability

Infiniti did not include either in their press materials.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

*ADAS is an acronym for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.