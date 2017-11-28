Glickenhaus Unveils SCG 004S

Denny Hulme, the great world champion driver from New Zealand once said, “if it wins, it’s beautiful.” He was, of course, right. The Glickenhaus SCG 004S comes from a fine, recent lineage of race cars that beat the competition the way Paul Ferguson beats drums: Ferociously.

As a quick recap, when Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus took the SCG 003C, the competition predecessor to the SCG 004S, to the Nurburgring Nordschleife, driver Jeff Westphal covered the course in 6:33.20. I’ll let that time sink in while you try and match it on your xBox.

How’d that go? Right. So it doesn’t take much of an imagination to know what this car can do in real life.

Power & Performance

The specs are impressive to say the least. The chassis and body are made entirely of carbon fiber, of course, so the all up weight is around 2,600 lbs., or about a Miata with two big guys in it. All this carbon goodness is propelled down the road thanks to a 5-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that cranks out around 650 horsepower and 531 ft-lb. of torque. Redline is a healthy 8,200 rpm and cogs are chosen via a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional paddle shift, two pedal setup. Speaking of setups, the Glickenhaus SCG 004S features a three seat arrangement with the driver in the center, like a McLaren F1 or Ferrari’s Guida Centrale. You can get the 004S in a choice of shades, along with natural and tinted carbon fiber options.

Hometown Hero

You also get that swell of patriotic pride knowing the 004S is designed and manufactured right here in the United States of America. 004Ss will be sold by Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus as a turn key car with a real 17 digit VIN number, thanks to the NHTSA Low Volume Manufacturers Status SCG now enjoys. Another enjoyable thing about earning that status is how the 004S is both safety and emissions compliant. So you can register, plate, and drive this thing on the road, just like it was a Camry.

The really, really cool thing about getting that VIN number is that it allows SCG to scale and race in the GTE, GTLM, and GT3 classes at places like the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, Daytona, Sebring, and eventually, the pinnacle of endurance racing: Le Mans. Meaning the thumping that people like Aston Martin and Porsche have taken at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring at the hands of the Glickenhaus P4/5C and SCG 003C might expand to new locations. You have been warned.

Ultimate Test Drive

How much? Er, well, not cheap. Not exorbitantly stupid, but still, with a base price $400,000, it ain’t chicken feed. SCG says they’ll have a running prototype going by mid-2018. The first 25 Founders Editions are scheduled for delivery in 2018 or 2019. There’s no mention of increased cost for going the Founders Edition route, but the company says the cars will go to “SCG supporters who will drive them and give SCG feedback, which will help to make them great cars.”

In other words, you’d kind of be a company test driver/beta tester. Cool!

They also mention Founders Editions are expected to sell out soon. Which means the slots in the reservation book and the checks are already piling up. After putting out 25 Founders Editions, a full production run of 250 cars is expected by 2019 or 2020. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is currently in discussions to partner with several multi-billion dollar automotive suppliers so they can reach those production numbers by that time. SCG is also building, from the ground up, a dealer network with sales and service beginning in 2019.

It is also worth pointing out, both to Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus and to any well-healed, would-be purchasers out there, that we here at Automoblog are more than willing to work with you regarding writing very high quality, bespoke histories and experiences of your car, or even performing thorough tests and evaluations of any given car (or cars) if you would like us to do so. We hasten to point out that we are all very good drivers here and would have no problem keeping you posted as to fuel bills to be paid and the like.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias toward lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Photos & Source: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus.