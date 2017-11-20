Carbon 65 Corvette To Be Auctioned To Benefit Veterans

General Motors is putting the first retail production Carbon 65 Edition Corvette up for auction to benefit veterans and their families. GM has partnered with the George W. Bush Presidential Center to benefit the Military Service Initiative, which helps post-9/11 veterans and their families adjust to civilian life.

“GM and Chevrolet are teaming up with the George W. Bush Presidential Center to honor and support those who have served and sacrificed to protect the security and freedom of all Americans,” reads a statement from General Motors.

Invisible Wounds

The Military Service Initiative works with communities, non-profit organizations, businesses, academia, and other outlets to provide for the health of post-9/11 veterans and their families. The focus is on helping veterans make a successful transition back to normal life, no matter what that may entail. Some veterans face feelings of isolation, others struggle finding meaningful employment, and all carry the invisible wounds of war. The Military Service Initiative works to address these issues and concerns for veterans and their families.

What’s polarizing is the increasing military-civilian divide. The George W. Bush Presidential Center cites research where 70 percent of Americans say they have little to no understanding of what post-9/11 veterans must overcome. Veterans and their families second that with 84 percent saying the public has “little awareness” of the issues and challenges they face.

GM says about 6,000 veterans work for the automaker currently with another 50,000 retirees having already served.

Carbon 65 Features

The Carbon 65 celebrates 65 years of the Corvette; the first one rolled off the line on June 30th 1953. The package is offered on Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims (order code Z30) but limited to just 650 units. The package marries carbon fiber elements with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and a blue top, if it’s a convertible. Carbon fiber treatments include the ground effects, hood section, spoiler, roof (coupe), or tonneau inserts (convertible). The blue Brembo brake calipers compliment either the Cup-style wheels for the Grand Sport or the Blade-style wheels for the Z06.

Inside, drivers will find a Jet Black interior theme with blue stitching and competition seats. The carbon fiber treatments continue throughout the interior, most notably on the steering wheel. Each Carbon 65 Edition Corvette comes with a special identification number.

Auction Info

The auction will be held on Saturday, January 20th at 4:30pm PST. Additional details about the Barrett-Jackson auction and how to bid can be found here.

Corvette Carbon 65 Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.

