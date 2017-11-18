2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Arrives, Most Powerful Accord Yet

Expect to see the new Honda Accord 2.0T on dealer showrooms very soon. Honda says this Accord variant is “more powerful and engaging” with a new 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo under the hood. The Accord lineup continues its diversity with the 2.0T, which follows on the heels of the 1.5T released just a month ago. Early next year, the pair will be joined by the Accord Hybrid, featuring the 3rd generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid technology.

Power & Performance

The Accord 2.0T is powered by a VTEC Turbo inline-four with direct injection and a dual overhead cam setup. With 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque, the engine is related to the one in the Civic Type R; both share similar design principles. The Civic Type R may be the most powerful Honda in production at the moment, but believe it or not, the Accord 2.0T actually employs a smaller, low-inertia turbocharger for improved low-end response.

Overall, the Honda Accord lineup features two new i-VTEC Turbo engines, a more rigid, lightweight sealed body, and an entirely new chassis. The latter was benchmarked against luxury-class D-segment competitors during development.

Safety & Security

The Accord 2.0T features the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety technologies, including Traffic Sign Recognition. Likewise, Honda is expecting high safety marks from the New Car Assessment Program, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Interior Treatments

Inside, Honda goes for simple connectivity and functionality. The Accord 2.0T includes wireless charging, a 6-inch heads-up display, 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and the next generation of HondaLink Assist, the automaker’s connected-car technology. An 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with sharper graphics and more user-friendly features, like hard buttons for frequently used functions, is also available.

Pricing & Availability

Expect to see the 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T on dealer lots on Monday, November 22nd. We have included a handy pricing and fuel economy chart below. All 2018 Accords for the U.S. market are manufactured at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio plant. Its three new engines are produced at the nearby Anna, Ohio facility, the automaker’s largest engine plant in the world.

Carl Anthony in Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Accord 2.0T Trims, MSRP & EPA Ratings

Trim / Transmission MSRP MSRP Including $890 Destination EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

(City / Highway/ Combined) Accord 2.0T Sport / 6MT $30,310 $31,200 22 / 32 / 26 Accord 2.0T Sport / 10AT $30,310 $31,200 22 / 32 / 26 Accord 2.0T EX-L / 10AT $31,970 $32,860 23 / 34 / 27 Accord 2.0T EX-L Navi / 10AT $32,970 $33,860 23 / 34 / 27 Touring / 10AT $35,800 $36,690 22 / 32 / 26

Photos & Source: Honda North America.

