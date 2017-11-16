Nissan’s Midnight Editions Broken Down By Model

Nissan says for 2018, a portion of their lineup proves “black is the new black.” The phrase “the new black” originates from the fashion industry, meaning a given thing is suddenly all the rage. And saying black is the new back in the automotive industry is certifiably true, especially for Nissan. The automaker has moved 50,000 Midnight Edition themed vehicles this year alone.

Given the popularity, Nissan is expanding the Midnight Edition lineup to include Frontier, Titan, and Titan XD. Below is a breakdown of each Nissan Midnight edition by model.

“For 2018, we’ve developed a complete portfolio of the popular, blacked-out Midnight Edition look among nine of our most popular Nissan sedans, SUVs, and now pickups,” explained said Dan Mohnke, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc. “These dramatic appearing Midnight Edition models reflect the popular aftermarket trend of blackout wheels and trim, but are ready to drive off the dealer lots with full factory quality and warranty coverage.”

Sentra Midnight Edition

Nissan’s small sedan gets rowdy with 17-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, black outside heated mirrors, black rear spoiler, black license plate finisher, and the black V-Motion grille. Available on Sentra SR.

Altima Midnight Edition

Available on the 2.5 SR, this Altima includes black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black Altima and SR rear emblems, and a black rear license plate holder. Up font, Nissan’s signature V-Motion grille sets the stage for the Altima’s overall design. Inside, Prima-Tex heated seats and a navigation system are included.

Maxima Midnight Edition

One of our favorite Nissan cars, the Maxima in this variant (SR) receives a black sport spoiler, 19-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels with center caps, black Maxima and SR rear emblems, and a black V-Motion grille with lower surround. Other tech niceties include the Intelligent Around View Monitor and Intelligent Driver Alertness.

Rogue Midnight Edition

The Nissan Rogue Midnight Edition is like many of its SUV stablemates, sharing the signature black V-Motion grille, black roof rails, black rear license plate finisher, black cross bars, splash guards, and illuminated kickplates. Available on Rogue SV.

Murano Midnight Edition

Family-hauling won’t be boring here with 20-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, black outside mirrors, black roof rails, black license plate finisher, and black front and rear lower bumper accents. The V-Motion grille is front and center while black side body moldings, black splash guards, and illuminated kickplates finish off the appointments. Available on Murano SL.

Pathfinder Midnight Edition

Available on Pathfinder SL, this SUV features 20-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, black outside mirrors, black roof rails, black license plate finisher, and the black V-Motion grille. Further exterior appointments include black front and rear lower bumper accents, black rear spoiler, black splash guards, illuminated kickplates, and exterior approach lighting.

Frontier Midnight Edition

The Frontier may be showing its age when compared to offerings from General Motors, Honda, and Toyota, but the Midnight Edtion treatments do dress the truck up. Expect to see a gloss-black grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, semi-gloss-black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, and special floor mats.

The Midnight Edition Frontier is available in Crew Cab SV, 4×2 or 4×4, with an automatic transmission.

Titan & Titan XD Midnight Editions

The big rigs join the party with a special front grille, darker headlights, black fog light finishers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, step rails, and black exterior badging. There are 20-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers, and charcoal interior trim. For the Titan, the Midnight Edition is available on Crew Cab SV and SL trims in either a 4×2 or 4×4 configuration. For the XD, it’s Crew Cab SV and SL grades, 4×4 only, and only with the available Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Midnight Editions are arriving at Nissan dealers nationwide, although some won’t be available until later in December. Manufacturer’s suggested retail prices for the individual Midnight Edition packages are below. Do you have a favorite Nissan Midnight Edition? Let us know on Twitter.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Altima SR Midnight Edition $1,095 Frontier SV Midnight Edition $995 Maxima SR Midnight Edition $1,195 Pathfinder SL Midnight Edition $1,395 Rogue SV Midnight Edition $1,095 Sentra SR Midnight Edition $495

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.