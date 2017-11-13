Ford Raptor Coloring Book Provides Family Fun (And It’s Free)

The older I get, the more I sometimes miss childhood. And it’s funny, becasue when I was a kid, I could not wait to grow up. Naturally, I was going to do whatever I wanted, eat whatever I felt like, and I was never, under any circumstances, going to take a nap. Adults, in my young mind, had all the fun; why my parents, teachers, and neighbors said “oh, don’t be in a hurry to grow up” was always beyond me.

Raptors & Crayolas

A few years ago, a friend mentioned her collection of adult coloring books, a newer but increasing trend with proven therapeutic benefits. She said it was a way for her to balance adulthood with her inner child. A recent Raptor coloring booklet from Blue Springs Ford Parts has us thinking it’s time to get a box of crayons for around the office. The coloring booklet is free and features two profile shots of the Ford Raptor, and two of the truck canvassing rough terrain.

Good Therapy

In 2005, Dr. Tim Kasser, Professor and Chair of Psychology at Knox College and student Nancy Curry co-authored Can Coloring Mandalas Reduce Anxiety. Their research showed adults who color before a stressful event may reduce any anxiety stemming from said event. Both Dr. Kasser and Curry say coloring is a healthy activity and can provide adults a welcome break from the computer or e-mail account. The Raptor booklet from Blue Springs Ford Parts can also be enjoyed by the whole family.

“I know one thing – my kids love it,” explained Kyle Harris, Director at Blue Springs Ford Parts. “Every kid I know loves trucks, and every truck enthusiast I know loves the Raptor.”

The free Ford Raptor coloring booklet is available now. Blue Springs Ford Parts is a top-rated retailer of OEM Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury replacements parts, with online ordering offered 24 hours a day.

