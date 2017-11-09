2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Revealed

Today, at the San Antonio Auto and Truck Show, Ram Trucks unveiled their latest special edition, the 1500 Hydro Blue Sport. New for 2018, the Hydro Blue Sport features a black-accented performance hood, Sport grille with black billet inserts, and the brand’s signature “R-A-M” tailgate lettering. The truck’s monochromatic exterior is characterized by black bezel projector headlamps, LED taillights, and the body-colored front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors, and door handles.

Ram believes the truck will be instantly recognizable, especially on 20-inch (4×4) or 22-inch (4×2) wheels.

“The custom look and high-impact colors have been well received in the marketplace and this new Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will surely stand out on dealers’ lots and in customers’ driveways,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep & Ram Brands, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Interior Treatments & Optional Equipment

Drivers are treated to blue highlight stitching on the instrument panel, center console, heated steering wheel, and door trim. Blue Sport embroidery accents line the heated seats while the Ram logo adorns the headrests. Optional equipment includes leather seating and trim, black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, Active Level air suspension, ParkSense, and the RamBox storage system.

Power & Performance

The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport is powered by the ever-so-famous 5.7-liter HEMI V8. The engine creates 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque while utilizing variable-valve timing to increase overall performance and efficiency. All Ram 1500 models have best-in-class aerodynamics with a coefficient drag of 0.360. Coefficient drag is likely not the first topic at hand when discussing pickups, but Ram tends to lead in some of these more unique, yet essential areas. For example, Ram 2500 and 3500 have that segment’s highest snow plow rating.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be a limited affair, with total production numbering just 2,000 units for the U.S. market. The truck goes on sale later this month with an MSRP of $46,060, plus $1,395 for destination. The Hydo Blue Sport is a crew cab, short-bed configuration in either a 4×2 or 4×4 layout.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Gallery

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.