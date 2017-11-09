2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Debuts, Signals New Direction

Buick recently unveiled the 2018 LaCrosse Avenir, a more premium option when compared to the traditional model. Avenir is Buick’s new sub-brand, meant to expand their product line into more luxurious territory. The move may well usher in a new chapter for Buick, an automaker seeking to redefine themselves. Last year, we sat down with Buick’s Marketing Director, Molly Peck to gain some insight as to where they are headed in the future. Part of that conversation included the Avenir sub-brand, which made its official debut in October with the release of the 2018 Enclave.

Avenir is, interestingly enough, the French word for future.

Above & Beyond

In short, Avenir is Buick’s way of delivering more for their customers: more styling cues, more standard features, more premium materials – and so on. The idea is to make Buick resonate with those who desire a luxury vehicle unique to their lifestyle.

“Nine out of ten LaCrosse buyers are choosing one of the top two trim levels – customers are signaling they want more from Buick,” explained Duncan Aldred, Vice President of Global Buick and GMC. “With even more content and an elegant look, Avenir adds a unique name and appearance for those who want the best of our attainable luxury.”

Styling & Design

The Avenir’s design was ultimately inspired by Buick’s concept cars and employs a more dramatic, three-dimensional look. This is seen especially on the LaCrosse’s upper and lower grilles and chrome wings. Avenir script badging on the front doors and exclusive 19-inch Pearl Nickel or 20-inch Midnight Silver wheels are also characteristic of the LaCrosse Avenir. Inside, driver’s will find a Chestnut interior theme, embroidered first-row headrests, and Avenir-scripted sill plates.

Buick’s intent is for the design cues to create a truly memorable automobile.

“Exterior styling is very important to LaCrosse buyers, and its sculpted beauty withstands passing trends,” said Bob Boniface, Global Director of Buick Exterior Design. “For Avenir, we focused on maintaining the timelessness of the LaCrosse, while giving these customers subtle and tasteful details that elevate this car to a new level.”

Power & Performance

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir has a 310 horsepower V6 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Intelligent Twin-Clutch All-Wheel Drive and Dynamic Drive with real-time dampening control are both optional. A suite of active and passive safety features will also be available.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir will arrive at dealerships early next year. Pricing and the vehicle’s complete specifications are forthcoming.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Gallery

Photos & Source: Buick.