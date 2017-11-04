Extensive, High-Power-Charging Network Announced For Europe

A new joint venture announced by BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche will bring 400 fast charging stations to Europe by 2020. The venture, known as IONITY, aims to make long distance travel easier for EV owners in Europe. BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and the Volkswagen Group have equal shares in the venture, although other automakers are welcome to join in the network’s expansion.

Upward Trajectory

IONITY plans to open 20 stations yet this year throughout major arteries in Germany, Norway, and Austria. Through 2018, the network will expand to over 100 stations, thanks to ongoing partnerships with Autobahn Tank & Rast, Circle K, and OMV. The stations, placed roughly every 75 miles, will accommodate electric vehicles from different manufacturers with a capacity of up to 350 kW per charging point. IONITY is seeking new locations, and working with infrastructure initiatives supported by the participating companies and political institutions.

“The investment underlines the commitment that the participating manufacturers are making in electric vehicles and relies on international co-operation across the industry,” a statement from the joint venture reads.

Universal Approach

The network will use the Combined Charging System to cut charging times compared to prior systems. The joint venture also hopes the indifference toward one specific brand will encourage growth and bolster the appeal of EVs. IONITY is based in Munich, Germany and the team is growing with reports saying the staff will reach 50 by the beginning of next year.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photo & Source: BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Group.