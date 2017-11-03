2018 Nissan GT-R Arrives With New Trim Levels & Packages

The 2018 GT-R arrived at select Nissan dealerships this week, building on the significant changes made last year to the car. The 2018 model sees the addition of the Pure trim, the inclusion of Apple CarPlay, and a new black Kuro Night color for the Premium Interior Package.

Pricing for the 2018 GT-R lands roughly between $100,000 and $175,500, depending on the variant.

GT-R Grades

The GT-R Pure is billed by Nissan as the most affordable in the range with a starting MSRP of $99,990. Next is the Premium grade with Bose audio, Active Noise Cancellation and Sound Enhancement, and a Titanium exhaust system. The GT-R Track Edition adds a bit more performance, borrowing elements from the NISMO version. Naturally, the GT-R NISMO sits at the top of the mountain, with a number of performance-oriented enhancements for handling, aerodynamics, and power output. The GT-R NISMO will see limited North American production for 2018 as well.

Power & Performance

Vehicle design was paramount when it came to the new GT-R; any and all visual changes were intended to increase downforce, reduce drag, and boost aerodynamic efficiency overall. For example, engineers worked specifically to eliminate “hood deformation” to improve aerodynamic performance at high speeds. Looking a bit closer, the “curving profile” of the front under spoiler is worth noting. That was slightly extended and lowered a few millimeters to improve airflow at its lower edge. Furthermore, every GT-R is characterized by Nissan’s “V-Motion” grille for more effective engine cooling.

Pure, Premium, and Track Edition GT-Rs are equipped with Nissan’s 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6. The engine is mated to a dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission and electronically controlled ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system. In total, it creates 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft. of torque. By comparison, the GT-R NISMO is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft. of torque. Each engine is hand-assembled in a special clean room by highly skilled technicians known as Takumi craftsmen. An aluminum plate revealing their name is added to the front of the engine.

Options & Pricing

An All Weather Package with Dunlop all-season tires and a unique coolant to water ratio is avaialbe for the Pure and Premium trims. The Premium can also be decorated with the (ideally named) Premium Interior Package. It includes hand-stitched semi-aniline leather with the aforementioned Kuro Night interior appointments. Below is a complete pricing chart for the 2018 Nissan GT-R. If you end up getting a new one, do send us a photo via Twitter: @Automoblog.

GT-R Pure $99,990 GT-R Premium $110,490 GT-R Track Edition $128,490 GT-R NISMO $175,490

2018 Nissan GT-R Gallery

