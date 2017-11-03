2018 Civic Type R: Nürburgring First, Now The Showfloor

The 2018 Civic Type R drifted into Honda dealerships this week, following a limited production run of 2017 models. The Civic Type R, the most powerful car Honda has ever sold in the United States, boasted a rather impressive Nürburgring time earlier this year. The starting MSRP is not all that unreasonable either, coming in just shy of $35,000 once the destination charge is applied. The 2018 Civic Type R is available in only one, but fully equipped, trim.

Power & Performance

The Civic Type R has one of Honda’s most advanced turbocharged engines to date. The 2.0-liter is characterized by direct injection, a dual overhead cam, and Honda’s evergreen VTEC technology. The engine creates 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. Other performance goodies include a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with new, lower gear ratios and a limited slip differential.

Suspension Tech

To combat torque steer, a common condition for front-wheel drive vehicles, a special front (dual-axis strut) and multi-link rear suspension were devised. The combination is meant to provide stability under both acceleration and braking while reducing body roll. The Adaptive Damper System continually adjusts damping force at all four corners for better overall handling, and is connected to the Three-Mode Driving System: comfort, sport, and the more track-oriented +R mode. The damper, steering, and throttle responses are modified according to the selected mode.

Connectivity & Safety

Connectivity features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition. The vehicle has a host of advanced safety features too: Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control, Advanced 4-Channel ABS, Electronic Brake Distribution, and a multi-angle rearview camera among others.

The 2018 Civic Type R for the U.S. market is manufactured exclusively at Honda’s Swindon, UK plant, while the engines are produced in Anna, Ohio.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.